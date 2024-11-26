The AFC South has been much less cuthroat in 2024 than it was last season, with the Houston Texans emerging as the clear front-runner. After a strong 7-4 start, the Texans are looking poised to repeat as division champions, while the rest of the division struggles to stay relevant.

The Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans are all dealing with their own issues, from injuries to turnover problems. It’s shaping up to be a one-team race for the AFC South title as we head into the final stretch of the season.

GOAL evaluates each team's performance so far, considering both their results and expectations for the final stretch of the season.