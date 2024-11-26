How have the teams in the AFC East performed as we enter the final stretch of the season?

As the 2024 NFL season enters the it's final stretch the AFC East has shaped up to be one of the more unpredictable divisions in football this fall.

While the Buffalo Bills have lived up to and perhaps even exceeded expectations, the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets have faced their fair share of struggles.

With the division title barely within reach for some and playoff hopes hanging by a thread for others, it’s been a season full of twists and turns.

