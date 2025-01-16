Grading the NFL’s Head Coaching Openings in the 2025 offseason

Which head coach opening grades out as the most appealing job in this year's coaching carousel?

As we approach the Divisional Round of the 2024-25 NFL playoffs, six teams are searching for new head coaches to right the ship after disappointing seasons. While these franchises vary in roster talent, cap space, and organizational history, one thing is certain: the right hire could make or break their future success.

Here GOAL grades each opening based on roster potential, cap flexibility, and long-term outlook. All dollar amounts are indicative of the player's salary cap hit for the year.