Writer

Nonso Ngwu is a dedicated digital media practitioner with over six years of experience in SEO writing, content optimisation, and management.

Nonso's career has predominantly been within the iGaming industry, where he has produced numerous articles on online casino gaming, sports betting, eSports gaming, and gambling regulations.

Nonso crafts content tailored to various countries and markets, with a particular focus on the African, European, and North American regions. This extensive experience has established him as a skilled writer and editor, committed to maximising value for both operators and users across diverse markets.

Trained as a lawyer in Nigeria, Nonso’s interest in iGaming centres on player safety and well-being, driving him to prioritise extensive research and thorough analysis in his work.

An ardent sports fan, he passionately follows football and basketball, with Liverpool FC and the Los Angeles Lakers being his favourite teams respectively.