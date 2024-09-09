1xBet App in Nigeria - Download for Android & iOS App

Punters in Nigeria keen on completing their 1xBet registration can also consider exploring the 1xBet app. Continue reading to discover how to download the bookmaker’s mobile app and familiarise yourself with its main features.

How to Download the 1xBet Nigeria App?

Bettors in Nigeria can access the mobile version of the 1xBet site to download the bookmaker’s app. If browsing via mobile phone, the download option is at the bottom of the homepage. Additionally, a detailed guide is available, allowing users to simply follow the instructions.

Download 1xBet on Android

The 1xBet Android app is easily downloadable on different devices. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the app:

Open your mobile browser and visit the 1xBet website. Select ‘‘1xBet Mobile Applications’’ at the bottom of the home page. Click on ‘‘Download the app for Android’’. Navigate to Settings and permit installations from unknown sources. Confirm the download of the APK file. Select the downloaded file and press ‘‘Install’’.

Download 1xBet on iOS

iOS users can also make use of the 1xBet app, as the download process is also swift and straightforward:

Open your mobile browser and visit the 1xBet site. Scroll to the bottom of the main page and select ‘‘1xBet Mobile Applications’’. Press ‘‘Download the app for iOS’’. You will be redirected to the App Store; click ‘‘Get’’ to download the app. The app will automatically download and install on your device.

Alternatively, you can directly visit the App Store to find the app.

Download 1xBet App on Windows

PC users can also download the 1xBet app. Here’s how to do it:

Open your PC browser and search for the operator’s name. On the home page, find the betting app icon at the top-left corner Click ‘‘Download’’ and install the app by clicking on the downloaded file. When the installation file appears, tap ‘‘Run’’. Follow the prompts by pressing ‘‘Next’’ and then ‘‘Install’’. Click ‘‘Finish’’ and enter your username and password. Launch the application by selecting the 1xWin icon, deposit funds, and start exploring the features.

The Advantages of Using the 1xBet Mobile App

The 1xBet app has several upsides, including the following:

You can place bets even with limited Internet access, allowing for flexibility.

The app is faster to load compared to the mobile site or desktop versions.

Easier bet monitoring and notifications about new offers from the bookmaker.

Quick and easy navigation through numerous sports betting markets.

Potential Drawbacks of the 1xBet Mobile App

Regardless of the upsides, there are some cons associated with the app:

Adjusting to smaller screens can be challenging for those used to monitor.

The app requires storage space on your device.

Utilising the 1xBet App

The 1xBet app allows you to complete the sign-up process, make deposits, explore the welcome bonus, engage in live betting and much more. It’s fully optimised and user-friendly.

Registering on the 1xBet App

You can create an account using one of the three available options: registration by phone, email, or social networks and messengers.

Register via Phone

Provide your mobile number and click ‘‘Send SMS’’. Enter the confirmation code in the sign-up form, add the promo code (if you have one), and click ‘‘Register’’.

Register via Email

Provide details like name, region, email address and phone number. Add the promo code 1NGGOAL and confirm registration through the email link sent to you.

Register With Social Networks and Messengers

Choose a social network, add the promo code, and click ‘‘Register’’. Make your first deposit and claim your bonus.

Claiming the 1xBet Bonus on the App

To claim the welcome bonus, register and choose either bonus offer during sign-up. Enter the 1NGGOAL promo code and agree to receive the sports betting bonus before making the first deposit. You can earn a 300% offer up to ₦189,280 or a casino bonus on four deposits up to 1950 EUR with free spins.

Exploring the 1xBet App Features

The app presents wonderful features that will aid your entire betting process and make your experience much more interesting. Below are such features.

In-Play Betting

The app allows live betting on over 20 sports, including football, tennis and basketball. It also covers less common sports like boat races and futsal.

1xBet Livescore

Keep track of live scores for all sports on the platform and all betting markets you wager on.

1xBet Streaming & Live Betting

Watch live sports events and place in-play wagers using the live-streaming function.

1xBet Virtual Sports

Bet on esports games like CS: GO, Dota 2 and virtual sports like football, basketball, tennis, horse racing, etc. provided by developers like Golden Race.

1xBet Bonuses and Promotions

New punters can claim the welcome bonus while existing players can access a good range of promotions.

Using the 1xBet Mobile Site

Punters can also use the mobile site, which has the benefits of accessibility from any operating system and suitability for beginners. However, a stable internet connection is required.

Compatible Devices for the App

Ensure your device is compatible with the mobile app. Some supported devices include:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Nokia X30

Infinix Zero Ultra

iPhone X

iPhone 11

Using the App on Tablets

Both Android and iOS tablet users can download the app from their respective sources. Once you complete the installation process, you can sign up or sign in, and start betting on different markets right on the tablet.

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons Accessible on any operating system Requires a stable internet connection User-friendly Allows live streaming and cashout

Placing a Bet on the 1xBet App

Log in to the app. Click ‘‘Sports’’ and choose your sport. Select the event, market and odds. Indicate the stake amount. Submit the bet slip.

FAQ

Does 1xBet have an app?

Yes. The mobile app is compatible with Android, iOS and Windows devices.

Is the 1xBet app accessible in Nigeria?

Yes. Just ensure your device is compatible before installation.

How to update the mobile app?

Launch the app, select ‘‘Update’’, and allow it in Settings.

1xBet app won’t install: what to do?

Enable installation from unknown sources on Android or check device space. Contact customer support if issues persist.

Is the app in the Play Store?

No. You can only download from the 1xBet site at the time of this review.

Can I watch live events on the app?

Yes. However, you can only watch a limited number of live events.

How do I register on the app?

Click ‘‘Registration’’, choose the method, provide the required information and confirm. Try to keep your login details safe and secure at all times.

Is it safe to download the app?

Yes. The app is safe as the bookmaker is licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission of Nigeria. It also abides by provisions of the NDPR 2019 in handling, processing and management of user data.