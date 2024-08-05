Betting Glossary - Most Popular Definitions Explained

On this detailed betting glossary we provide all popular betting terms along with the basic definition to help you on your betting journey.

Betting Glossary for Beginners

Sports betting terms can be confusing for beginners, as there are many unique terms associated with wagering. Now let’s explain some of the most popular definitions in football betting:

1x2 Betting

1x2 betting is the most popular in sports and it involves betting on the result in a match with three possible outcomes. Simply, the meaning of 1x2 in betting is placing bets on a home win, away win or draw.

Accumulator Betting

Want to know what accumulator meaning in betting is? Accumulator betting involves more than one selection on one bet, mostly consisting of three or more selections, which requires all selections to win.

Anytime Goalscorer Betting

The anytime goalscorer means betting on a specific player to score a goal at any time during a football match. The bet simply names a player to score and pays out if that player scores.

Asian Handicap Betting

In Asian handicap betting, an advantage is given to the team considered the underdog in a match. This involves staking money on the outcome of a match in which one team is given a ‘head start’ before the match begins.

Both Teams to Score Betting

This betting market is the easiest to bet on in football. Both teams to score meaning in football is where you need to predict whether both teams will score.

So, if you think that both teams will score goals, you can choose the "Yes".

Correct Score Betting

When it comes to correct score meaning, punters attempt to guess the final score of a match.

Your prediction has to be right for you to win the bet. If the correct score prediction does not match exactly the final score of the match, you lose.

Double Chance Betting

The double chance is used to cover two of the possible three outcomes in just one bet.

You can choose a team to win or end in a draw. Either outcome will win the bet.

Draw no Bet Betting

The draw no bet market eliminates the possibility of a draw in a match. It allows you to bet on either team to win the match.

Half-Time Full-Time Betting

This is the bet placed on both the result of half time and the full time result of a game in combination with the same bet.

Handicap Betting

Handicap gives the teams a goal advantage or disadvantage before the start of the game.

Over Under Betting

Over under meaning in betting is simply predicting how many total points or goals will be scored by both teams combined.

Win to Nil Betting

The win to nil is a type of betting that allows players to bet on a team winning without conceding goals.

Betting Glossary FAQ

Here are the Betting Glossary FAQ answers:

What are the most popular betting terms in Nigeria?

Some of the most popular betting terms in Nigeria include 1x2 betting, accumulator betting, both teams to score, double chance betting and over/under betting.

What does +/- mean in betting?

The plus (+) and minus (-) in sports betting refer to either the point spread or betting odds. The “-” refers to the favourite and the “+ “refers to the underdog.

How to read betting terms?

The betting glossary provides a handy reference for you to check the terms you like. To read the betting terms is very simple, scroll down the glossary until you find the betting term you want and check the meaning.

What is the U and O in betting?

The U and O is when a player wagers on under or over several points or goals.

How to read football odds?

Betting odds show the probability of an outcome occurring in a sports event. Low odds show that an outcome is more likely to happen. The winning from these odds is normally less. On the other hand, high odds mean that an event is less likely to happen.