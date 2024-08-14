Draw No Bet Meaning in Sports Betting

Learn about Draw No Bet, how it works, and effective strategies to enhance your sports betting experience.

The draw-no-bet option is a common choice among bettors placing wagers on sports events. This guide explains the significance of this market, how it works and various strategies to use it effectively.

Defining Draw No Bet

Draw no bet (DNB) is a type of wager where you place a bet on a team to win, and if the match ends in a draw, your stake is returned. This option acts as a safety net for punters. However, if the team you backed loses, your stake is lost.

Typically, the odds for the favourite team in a DNB market are lower compared to a straight-match winner bet. Conversely, the odds for the underdog might increase.

For example, if Manchester City play AFC Bournemouth, the odds might be 1.2 for a Manchester City outright win. With the draw-no-bet option, these odds could be reduced to 1.0 or lower.

For matches between evenly matched teams, the draw-no-bet odds tend to be more competitive.

Illustrating Draw No Bet with Examples

Here are practical examples to clarify the draw-no-bet concept in sports betting.

If Arsenal face Liverpool, you might place a DNB bet on Arsenal. If Arsenal wins, you get your full payout. If the match ends in a draw, you get your stake back. If Liverpool wins, you lose your stake.

With draw-no-bet betting, you can only place bets on a home win or an away win. There’s no option for a draw because this outcome is effectively removed.

Sports That Feature Draw No Bet

The draw-no-bet market applies to any sport where matches can end in a draw between two teams or players. While the market is mostly common in football, it's also available for other sports, such as:

American football

Australian rules

Boxing

Chess

Cricket

Horse Racing

Ice hockey

Rugby

Soccer

The availability and odds for DNB bets vary across sports. Some sports have more frequent draws, affecting the odds and frequency of DNB options.

Calculating Potential Winnings from Draw No Bet

You can calculate potential winnings from a draw-no-bet bet similar to an outright match-winner bet. For example, a bookmaker offers DNB odds of 1.3 for Manchester City vs Manchester United. A wager of ₦10,000 would yield ₦13,000 if City wins.

If the match ends in a draw, the original stake is refunded. In the case of a Manchester City loss, there are no returns.

Mistakes to Avoid with Draw No Bet

Here are some pitfalls to avoid when placing draw-no-bet wagers.

Firstly, avoid betting blindly without considering team form or league standings. Understanding recent performance trends can guide your betting decisions. For instance, a team on a winning streak is safer to wager on than one on a losing streak.

Secondly, compare draw-no-bet odds with outright win odds before committing. Sometimes the DNB market may not offer better value.

Lastly, maintain consistency in your betting strategies and adjust only when necessary. Frustrated bettors may make impulsive decisions after losses. Instead, base your choices on pre-match information and trends to increase the likelihood of informed bets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best odds for a draw no bet?

Draw no bet odds depend on the teams and the betting site. The best odds usually occur when two evenly matched teams compete.

What happens if the game ends in a draw?

Your stake is refunded, but you do not win the bet.

Can you cash out on a DNB?

Many bookmakers offer cash-out options for various bets, including DNB. Always understand the terms and conditions of each betting site you play at.

Is draw no bet the same as double chance?

No, DNB refunds your stake on a draw, while double chance covers two outcomes (win or draw).

Does DNB include extra time?

Generally, DNB does not cover extra time. Verify with your bookmaker as rules may vary.

Can I combine DNB bets with others in an accumulator?

Yes, most betting providers allow combining DNB bets with others in accumulators or bet builders.