22Bet Deposit Methods | How to Deposit on 22Bet?

Without deposit funds in your 22Bet account, you actually cannot bet, cannot claim welcome bonus offers, and cannot play at all.

22bet is a leading online sports betting platform operated by Arcadia Hospitality Limited. It offers a good range of deposit methods tailored to Nigerian punters, ensuring smooth and hassle-free transactions. In this guide, we review the various deposit methods available on 22bet and provide detailed instructions on how to deposit using these options.

Available Deposit Methods at 22bet

At 22bet Nigeria, you’ll find an array of payment options. Our analysis indicates that all available methods are designed to cater to Nigerian bettors, including debit cards, e-wallets, USSD, and Internet banking. Depositing money into your 22bet account is as easy as making any online transaction or transferring funds to another bank account in Nigeria. Here's a quick overview of the available options:

Deposit Methods Overview

Payment Method Example Services Bank Cards Mastercard, Visa, Verve, Visa QR E-wallets Opay, Pocket App, PalmPay, Flutterwave, Kuda Internet Banking GT Bank, OPay, Kuda, Pocket App, Flutterwave USSD GT Bank USSD, Flutterwave USSD

Steps to Deposit on 22bet

Punters in Nigeria can deposit funds into their 22bet account using various methods. The minimum deposit is reasonable and the process is straightforward. Follow these steps to add funds to your 22bet account:

Visit the 22bet website and sign up for an account. Click/tap the ‘Deposit’ button on the homepage. Choose a deposit method from the options available in the cashier. Enter the desired deposit amount, provide your email address (if registered via phone number), and press ‘Confirm’. Follow the subsequent instructions based on your selected payment method. Your deposit will be credited instantly.

Depositing Using Bank Cards

Our analysis shows that bank cards such as Mastercard, Visa, Verve, and Visa QR are popular deposit methods on 22bet. Here’s how to use this method:

Navigate to the cashier and choose between Mastercard, Visa and Verve. Input your deposit amount, phone number, email address and cardholder name. Click/tap the ‘Confirm’ icon. Provide your card details, such as card number, expiration date and CVV number. Afterwards, press the ‘Pay’ button. Your deposit will appear in your account immediately.

Using Visa QR for Deposits

To deposit using Visa QR, follow these steps:

Select Visa QR as your chosen deposit method. Type in the deposit amount and your email address, then click/tap ‘Confirm’. A QR code will be displayed on the next page. Scan the QR code with your banking app and enter your transaction PIN. The deposit will be processed instantly.

Depositing with E-wallets

E-wallets like OPay, Pocket App, Palmpay, Flutterwave and Kuda are among the fastest deposit methods at 22bet NG. Below are the steps:

Access the cashier by pressing the ‘Deposit’ button. Select 'Deposit methods by Flutterwave'. Input the deposit amount, phone number, email address and name. Click/tap ‘Confirm’. Select the bank transfer option on the following page. Copy the provided account details. Open your e-wallet app and transfer the deposit amount to the given account. Your 22bet balance will be updated immediately.

Making Deposits via Internet Banking

Online banking at 22bet ensures secure and protected transactions. Available options include GT Bank, OPay, Kuda, Pocket App and Flutterwave. Here’s how to deposit via internet banking:

Go to the cashier and choose ‘Pay with transfer’. Enter the deposit amount and email address, and then press the ‘Confirm’ button. You’ll be redirected to a payment gateway with multiple banking options. Choose your preferred payment option. Follow the specific steps required for your banking method, such as entering your phone number, password, token or Pocket ID. Authorise the transaction, and the funds will appear in your account immediately.

Depositing Using USSD

USSD is widely used for mobile payments in Nigeria. 22bet NG supports USSD transactions from various banks, with GT Bank's USSD (GTB *737#) being a popular option. Here’s how to deposit using GTB *737#:

Visit the cashier and select the GTB *737 option. Enter the deposit amount and your email address, then click/tap the ‘Confirm’ button. Copy the displayed *737* code. Dial the code on your phone. Confirm the transaction using your USSD PIN.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Minimum Deposit at 22bet?

The minimum deposit amount at 22bet is ₦250, which makes the platform accessible to most bettors.

What are the 22bet Deposit Limits?

The platform has a minimum deposit limit of ₦250 per transaction, with no specified maximum limit. Maximum deposit limits depend on the chosen payment provider.

Can I Change the Currency in My 22bet Account?

No. 22bet only accepts deposits in Nigerian naira (NGN) from Nigerian adult users.

Can I Use Different Options for Deposit and Withdrawal?

Yes. You can opt for different methods for deposits and withdrawals on 22bet.

Can I Bet Without Depositing on 22bet?

No. You need to deposit funds before placing bets. However, 22bet NG may occasionally offer no-deposit free bets to lucky bettors.