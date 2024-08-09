1xBet Registration Guide in Nigeria

Register on 1xBet Nigeria in minutes with our guide and unlock a 300% welcome bonus!

Creating an account with 1xBet is straightforward and gives you access to their extensive betting services. This guide will show you the steps for registering on 1xBet in Nigeria, including account verification.

Comprehensive Guide for Beginners on 1xBet Registration

1xBet offers various registration options, catering to different user preferences. New users can register via phone, email, or social network. Our experts found that regardless of the chosen method, you can finalise the account creation within just a few minutes.

How to Register: A Step-by-Step Guide

To register on 1xBet, follow the steps below.

Head to the 1xBet website. Locate and click the “Registration” button at the top right of the homepage. Choose your registration method and provide the necessary details, such as your email address, phone number, name, and residence city. Create a strong password and use the 1xBet promo code 1NGGOAL to unlock the welcome bonus. Opt between a casino or sports betting bonus, or decline both. Agree to the terms and conditions.

Click “Register” to finalise the process.

Understanding the 1xBet Registration Bonus

Once you sign up successfully, making your first deposit is essential to claim the 1xBet welcome bonus. By entering the promo code 1NGGOAL, you can receive a 300% bonus up to ₦291,200. The bonus amount varies based on your initial deposit and will instantly reflect in your account.

Detailed Breakdown of the Bonus:

Deposit up to ₦20,800 grants a 200% bonus.

Deposits between ₦20,801 – ₦41,600 yield a 250% bonus.

Deposits exceeding ₦41,601 offer a 300% bonus.

Our tests showed specific wagering requirements before players can withdraw the bonus. We’ve highlighted them below.

- 200% Bonus: Wager half the bonus 5x on accumulator bets with at least three selections. At least 3 of your selections must have odds of 1.40 or more. The other half should be wagered 30x in 1xBet games.

- 250% Bonus: Wager half the bonus 10x on accumulator bets with a minimum of three selections. At least 3 of your selections must have odds of 1.40 or more. The other half needs to be wagered 35x in 1xGames.

The bonus is available for 30 days from the registration date before it expires.

Following a thorough evaluation, we rated the 1xBet registration bonus 5/5, owing to its significant kickstart potential for new players.

Mobile Registration: How to Sign Up on 1xBet

1xBet mobile platform offers unmatched convenience, allowing players to bet anywhere and anytime. The bookmaker's website is optimised for smooth operation on both iOS and Android devices. Moreover, the betting site has a dedicated app providing a seamless betting experience identical to the desktop version.

Refer to the earlier step-by-step guide to complete 1xBet registration via mobile devices.

Ensuring Security: Account and Information Verification

The 1xBet KYC process ensures user identities are verified effectively. Our analysis revealed that 1xBet has a comparatively lenient verification process.

Verification Process Details

Here are the steps to verify your 1xBet account.

Log in to your 1xBet account. Click on the “My Account” icon and go to “Personal Profile.” Enter the details of your required document (ID number and issue date).

Verification isn't immediate, but failing to verify when requested can risk account suspension or closure.

Required Verification Documents:

The documents needed to verify your account include the following:

A valid ID card, passport, or driver’s license.

A utility bill or bank statement (issued within the last three months).

Submitting these documents allows the operator to validate and approve your account.

Benefits of 1xBet Account Registration

Registering with 1xBet opens doors to numerous benefits beyond the attractive welcome bonus. The site offers a vast selection of sports events and 24/7 casino games catering to diverse interests.

Recent enhancements like live betting and streaming allow players to engage in ongoing matches while watching them. Casino enthusiasts can dive into various Slots, table games, and live casino experiences.

Whether on mobile or desktop, 1xBet ensures quality and functionality, making your betting experience enjoyable and convenient.

Our expert review confirms that 1xBet is both reliable and safe.

Available Payment Methods for Depositing Funds Post-Registration

1xBet has considerably increased user satisfaction by offering multiple secure payment options known in Nigeria. Customers can make instant deposits using e-wallets and bank cards, but bank transfers offer additional security.

Additionally, the operator accepts cryptocurrencies, enhancing the privacy, security, and global reach of transactions.

Popular Payment Methods:

Below are the available payment options on 1xBet.

Bank Cards.

E-Wallets.

Bank Transfer.

Cryptocurrency.

Is Registering with 1xBet Legal in Nigeria?

1xBet is legally authorised to operate in Nigeria, holding a license from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission since September 2019. The platform, managed by Beaufortbet Nigeria Limited, has gained international acclaim and millions of users.

The betting site’s legitimacy and safety are established by its numerous prestigious awards and recognition.

Final Thoughts – Our Evaluation of 1xBet Registration

After navigating the registration process, we affirm its simplicity and safety. The inclusion of multiple registration methods enhances flexibility for new users.

The 1xBet registration bonuses for both casino and sports betting are noteworthy. Moreover, the site's lenient account verification process stands out against its competitors.

Our positive assessment of the mobile and desktop betting experiences further cements 1xBet's position as a top choice in the Nigerian online gaming scene.

Pros and Cons of 1xBet Registration:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Smooth registration process. Slow customer support. Numerous payment options. - Excellent mobile app. -

Frequently Asked Questions About 1xBet Registration

How long does 1xBet registration take?

New users can complete the registration process approximately within two minutes, depending on the method chosen.

Who can sign up for 1xBet?

Only individuals over 18 years old can register on 1xBet. Players in restricted countries are not permitted access.

How do I claim the 1xBet registration bonus?

To receive the bonus, open an account and make an initial deposit. Your deposit amount determines how much you’ll get as a bonus.

Can I place a bet on 1xBet without an account?

No, you must create an account to place bets on 1xBet.

How do I reset my 1xBet password?

To reset your password, go to “Account settings” and enter your existing and new passwords.

Can I register on 1xBet using my mobile?

Yes, you can complete the registration on both Android and iOS devices.

Is it possible to open multiple accounts on 1xBet?

No, having multiple accounts violates the terms of 1xBet and can lead to account closure.