BetWinner Registration November 2024 | How to Open an Account in Nigeria?

Learn how to create a new account in our BetWinner registration guide. We will assist you with account verification, depositing funds, and more.

Discover the steps to complete the BetWinner registration process and unlock the bookmaker's welcome offer.

Completing the BetWinner Registration Process

Players interested in opening a BetWinner account can follow these straightforward steps to register and claim the welcome bonus:

Go to the BetWinner website. Press the Registration button. Select a registration method: phone, email, or one-click. For phone registration, enter your phone number and preferred currency. For email registration, provide your email, password, name, date of birth and currency. Enter the BetWinner promo code before finalising the registration. Click/tap Register after filling out the form. Confirm your details to activate the account.

BetWinner Mobile Registration

Mobile users can also create a new BetWinner account using their smartphones by following these steps:

Visit the BetWinner site on your mobile browser. Tap the Register button at the top-right corner of the homepage. Fill out the registration form. Enter the promo code 1REGWIN to grab the bonus. Submit the registration form.

Alternatively, download the Betwinner app and complete the registration process there.

BetWinner Desktop Registration

To register on a desktop computer, users need to take the following steps:

Go to the BetWinner website. Click/tap the ‘Sign-Up’ icon at the top-right corner. Complete the form using your email or phone number. After filling out the form, press ‘Register’ Confirm your details to activate your account.

Terms and Conditions for Registering an Account on BetWinner

Before starting the registration, understand the key terms and conditions below:

Only one account per customer.

Only individuals of legal age (18) can open an account.

No active sports event participants can place bets.

Provide accurate information for successful withdrawals.

BetWinner Welcome Bonus

New players using the promo code 1REGWIN stand to get a 200% bonus on their first deposit up to ₦130,000. However, you have to do the following:

Select the bonus while depositing the cashier

Use the promo code and complete all steps.

Terms and conditions include:

Only new accounts qualify.

Such new accounts must complete the registration requirements and procedure.

Applies to the first deposit only.

The maximum bonus amount is ₦130,000.

The bonus is non-withdrawable.

BetWinner Bonus Type Offer Details Code Welcome Bonus 200% on 1st deposit up to ₦130,000 1REGWIN Casino VIP Cashback Loyalty cashback on selected slot games 1REGWIN Bonus for Series of Losing Bets Up to ₦208,000 after losing 20 consecutive wagers 1REGWIN

Why Register on BetWinner?

Registering on BetWinner comes with several benefits, as listed below:

Safe and reputable operator.

Thousands of daily betting markets across nearly 50 sports.

Live betting options, including visualizers and some sports with live streaming.

Regularly updated bonuses and promotions.

Cashout available on most events.

Wide range of online casino offerings

Making a Deposit on BetWinner

To claim the welcome bonus, you have to make a qualifying deposit using the simple steps below:

Log in to your BetWinner account. Press the ‘Deposit’ button. Select a payment method and enter the amount. Supply other required information and your BetWinner account will be funded.

Legal Status of BetWinner in Nigeria

BetWinner operates legally with a licence from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. The site offers countless betting markets daily across so many verticals. It also has various promotions and supports real-time betting insights.

BetWinner Account Verification

New punters must verify their accounts by submitting specific documents. The verification process, which can take up to 72 hours, requires the following:

Proof of identity (passport, driver's licence, or national ID).

Document showing current address (utility bill, phone bill, etc.).

Steps After Completing BetWinner Registration

After your account is active, you have to do the following:

Log in to access betting services.

Deposit funds into your account.

Place your bets by selecting sports, leagues, or fixtures.

Check out promotions and bonus offers.

Features Available After Registering on Betwinner

Live Streaming

Access live matches in sports like tennis, esports, basketball, cricket and many more, and follow the actions on the go.

Mobile App

Download the app for Android or iOS to enjoy sports betting, casino games, bonuses, payments and access to account management tools.

Cash Out

Withdraw a portion of your bet while it’s in play, which is available on all BetWinner versions.

Common Registration Issues on BetWinner

Incorrect Details

Incorrect information can lead to incomplete sign-ups. Double-check before submitting.

Terms and Conditions Not Met

Ensure you adhere to BetWinner’s T&Cs to avoid account issues.

Slow Internet

Poor connections can disrupt the sign-up process. Try a different browser or device, and ensure a reliable internet connection.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I create a BetWinner account?

Go to the BetWinner site, press the Registration button and fill in the registration form. Ensure your details are correct before finalising the process.

How to get the BetWinner registration bonus?

Complete the registration and make your first deposit to receive a 100% match bonus up to ₦100,000.

Is it possible to place a bet on BetWinner without having an account?

No. Only registered members can place bets on this platform.

How to reset a password on BetWinner?

Click/tap Log In, then Forgot Your Password and choose whether to receive the recovery details via email or phone.

How to reactivate my BetWinner account?

Contact customer support for any account reactivation request.

Can I do BetWinner registration on my phone?

Yes. Use the mobile site or app to register.

Is BetWinner trusted?

Yes. Betwinner is licensed and regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Oyo State Gaming Board.