How to Withdraw from Bet9ja? Methods to Cashout from Bet9ja

Our experts agree that the process of withdrawing from Bet9ja can be summed up in one word – convenience. Since its inception in 2013, Bet9ja has provided straightforward withdrawal methods for Nigerian punters, leveraging the best local options. As a fully licensed betting platform, Bet9ja ensures secure, reliable and seamless payment solutions. This comprehensive guide explains how to withdraw from Bet9ja, outlines the rules governing these withdrawals and discusses potential challenges.
How to Make a Withdrawal from Bet9ja?
Bet9ja offers a simple and easy payout process, which you can complete by following these steps:
- Log in to your Bet9ja account (or register if you haven’t already).
- Tap the ‘My Account’ button at the top-right corner to access the cashier.
- Choose withdrawal from the left sidebar, then tap ‘Withdraw Funds’ from the drop-down menu.
- Verify your Bet9ja account details and enter the amount you wish to withdraw.
- Choose a bank and account type, and enter your account number.
- Press the ‘Make a Withdrawal’ icon to finalise your request.
What are the Withdrawal Methods at Bet9ja?
Bet9ja facilitates smooth transfers from your betting account to your bank account using various options including major banks, mobile money platforms, and e-wallets. Below is a table summarising the available withdrawal methods, transaction fees, processing times and limits:
Withdrawal Method
Minimum Payout
Maximum Payout
Transaction Fees
Processing Time
Access Bank
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
Fidelity Bank
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
First Bank
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
FCMB
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
Globus Bank
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
GT Bank
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
Kuda Bank
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
Moniepoint MFB
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
MTN MoMo PSB
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
Paga Wallet
₦1000
₦10,000,000
None
Within 5 banking days
PalmPay
₦1000
₦10,000,000
None
Within 5 banking days
Providus Bank
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
OPay
₦1000
₦10,000,000
None
Within 5 banking days
UBA
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
VFD MFB
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
Wema Bank
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
Zenith Bank
₦1000
₦10,000,000
₦50
Within 5 banking days
9jaPay
₦1000
₦10,000,000
None
Within 5 banking days
Understanding Bet9ja Withdrawal Rules
Bet9ja sets higher standards for withdrawals compared to many other Nigerian betting platforms. To withdraw your winnings, you must verify your account and register at least one bank or e-wallet account on your profile. According to Bet9ja’s terms, withdrawals can only be made to registered and verified accounts on your profile. You can't withdraw directly in cash or to an unregistered bank account.
Additionally, it’s important to note that Bet9ja does not permit withdrawals from bonuses. Bonuses are not considered withdrawable funds but can be used for placing wagers.
Potential Issues with Withdrawing from Bet9ja
Although Bet9ja is the largest betting site in Nigeria, it comes with certain restrictions and conditions for withdrawals:
- Account Suspension: Bet9ja has the right to suspend accounts flagged for unusual activity, which can restrict access to funds for up to 90 days or more.
- Incomplete Verification: Withdrawals cannot be processed if your account is not fully verified. Periodic re-verification checks may also be conducted on accounts suspected of illegal activities.
- Unplayed Deposits: After depositing funds, you need to wager them several times before making a withdrawal. Failing to meet the minimum wagering requirement may limit your withdrawal capabilities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
How to Withdraw from Bet9ja to PalmPay Account
Follow these steps to withdraw funds from Bet9ja to a PalmPay account:
- Create a PalmPay account.
- Register your PalmPay account as a bank in your Bet9ja profile.
- Follow the general withdrawal instructions.
- Choose PalmPay as your withdrawal bank and tap ‘Make a Withdrawal’.
How to Withdraw from Bet9ja with OPay?
To withdraw with OPay, register your OPay account on your Bet9ja profile. Then go to the cashier options, select ‘Withdraw’, fill in the necessary details and choose your registered OPay account.
How to Withdraw from Bet9ja to Your Bank Account
Withdrawals to your registered bank account can be done by selecting ‘Withdraw’ in the Cashier section and completing the necessary information.
How Long Does a Bet9ja Withdrawal Take?
Typical Bet9ja withdrawals are processed within 24 hours depending on the payment method. However, some payment methods will process your payout within 5 days.
What is the Minimum Withdrawal on Bet9ja?
The minimum withdrawal limit on Bet9ja is ₦1000 across all payment options.
What is the Withdrawal Limit on Bet9ja?
The maximum amount you can withdraw from your Bet9ja account is ₦10,000,000.