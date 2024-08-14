22Bet Registration August 2024 | How to Open an Account in Nigeria?

This guide on registering with 22Bet provides detailed instructions for opening an account. Sign up in Nigeria to access a variety of bonuses.

How to sign-up on 22bet - New customers guide

To bet with 22Bet, new users need to go through a straightforward registration process. Here’s how to create a 22Bet account in Nigeria:

Head to the 22Bet homepage and click on ‘Registration.’ Choose between registering by phone, Full Registration, or social network. If you’re fully registering, provide your email, first name, and surname. Set up a password for your account. Enter the promo code NGBET to unlock a bonus. Confirm you're 18 or older, agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy, and consent to personal information processing. Click ‘Register’ to finalise your registration.

An activation link, along with an ID and password, will be sent to your email. The 22Bet registration process is fast, taking around 2 minutes, making it easy for new users to get started quickly.

Registering via Mobile

Most users in Nigeria prefer signing up via mobile, which is similar to the desktop registration process. Below are the steps to register using the 22Bet app.

Open the 22Bet app on your mobile device. Tap the ‘Registration’ button in the top right corner. Enter your email address and full name. Set and confirm a unique password. Choose either the Sports Bonus or Casino Bonus. Tick the box to accept the Terms & Conditions. Complete the registration by clicking the “Register” button.

Your account will be ready immediately using the information provided. A hassle-free registration process attracts more users who want to bet right away.

Terms and Conditions for Opening a 22Bet Account

Before opening an account, you should know that you must be of legal gambling age, which is 18. To verify your identity and prevent underage gambling, you'll need to submit an ID document.

To open an account, you must reside in Nigeria and provide proof of residency. Only one account per individual is permitted, preventing a user from owning multiple accounts to claim the welcome bonus multiple times. Security procedures are in place to detect and prevent duplicate accounts.

A valid mobile phone number is required for phone registration. You’ll receive a confirmation code to finalise your registration.

22Bet Welcome Bonus

New 22Bet customers are eligible for a Sports Bonus, offering a 100% match deposit bonus of up to ₦207,500. This offer comes with specific terms and conditions, including minimum deposit and wagering requirements. For more detailed information, check out our dedicated page on the 22Bet Bonus and additional T&Cs.

Depositing Funds into Your 22Bet Account

Once you've successfully registered, log in using your email, phone number, user ID, and password. If you forget your password, click the ‘Forgot your password?’ link to receive a reset link via email or phone number.

After logging in, proceed to deposit by selecting a payment method from the following:

VISA or Mastercard

E-Wallets like Skrill or Neteller

Bank account

Enter your deposit amount and necessary personal details, then click ‘Confirm.’ Deposits are instant, and there are no service charges. This efficient deposit process is another reason why many users prefer 22Bet.

Is 22Bet Legal in Nigeria?

22Bet is operated by Arcadia Hospitality LTD and is licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission of Nigeria. The license allows the operator to register new customers and offer betting services legally.

The Commission ensures compliance with strict rules, especially regarding bonus Terms & Conditions. Like many other bookmakers in Nigeria, 22Bet stands out by offering a reliable service with attractive features.

Sports and Betting Markets

The 22Bet platform features over 40 sports, with events listed under Top Championships and Top Matches. A search tool allows you to find specific teams or events by keywords. Popular sports are listed on the main menu, while others are in alphabetical order, and events can be filtered by hour and day.

Football is the most popular sport, featuring over 300 leagues and cup competitions from 100+ countries. Major events include the Premier League, several European domestic leagues, the Africa Cup of Nations, the Champions League, and the FIFA World Cup. The 1X2 match outcome and handicaps are the most common bet types.

Tennis is also popular, featuring the ATP, WTA tours, Challenger events, and ITF matches. The NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA attract a lot of bets. In addition to traditional sports, you can bet on Politics, Esports, Virtual Sports, and even the Weather.

Live Betting

22Bet offers a comprehensive live betting platform with many live events in popular sports. If live streaming is not available, graphical representations and live match data provide updates. Head-to-head and team statistics are also available for each match.

Betting is suspended after key events like goals in football, and odds are updated quickly. The cash-out option allows bettors to manage their bets before the outcome based on the original bet and current odds.

Live Streaming

Live streaming is available for various sports, including football, tennis, basketball, and volleyball. It can be accessed on both desktop and mobile devices. To watch a live stream, your account must have a positive balance, and you must have placed a bet on the match.

Mobile App

22Bet offers a mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Click the ‘Download’ link on the website to get the app for your device. The app is user-friendly and fast, but no mobile-specific bonuses exist for new or existing customers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I create a 22Bet account?

To register an account with 22Bet, provide your details and set a password.

Can I place bets without a 22Bet account?

No, you must have an active 22Bet account to place bets on the betting platform.

How do I reset my 22Bet password?

To reset your password, tap the “Forgot your Password?” button on the login page. You should then request a new password using a phone number or email address. The betting site will send you a password reset link.

How do I verify my 22Bet account?

To verify your 22Bet account, you need to submit ID documents and a utility bill.

Can I register on 22Bet using my phone?

Yes, you can register on 22Bet using your mobile phone.