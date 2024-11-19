Betway Sign Up Code is CODEWAY in November 2024

The Betway sign up code CODEWAY allows new users to get a NaiJackpots up to ₦850,000,000

New players using the Betway sign up code CODEWAY can participate in the NaiJackpots promo offering up to ₦850,000,000. Continue reading this page for a detailed breakdown of the site’s welcome offer and an in-depth review of the bookmaker.

The Benefits of Using Betway Sign Up Code

Betway Sign Up Code Details Code Betway Welcome Bonus NaiJackpots up to ₦850,000,000 CODEWAY Minimum Bet ₦25 CODEWAY Maximum Prize ₦850M CODEWAY Requirement Bet on 1×2 results CODEWAY

How to Use the Betway Sign-Up Code – A Step-by-Step Guide

You have to complete the following registration process before applying the Betway sign-up code:

Go to the Betway homepage. Click the ‘Sign Up’ button at the top-right corner. Fill in your details on the new page. Enter the sign-up code CODEWAY on the subsequent page and agree to the terms and conditions. Deposit the required amount and meet any playthrough requirements. Once the bet is settled, the welcome offer amount will be deposited into your Betway account.

Terms & Conditions for the Betway Bonus

Before using the Betway promo code CODEWAY, take note of the significant terms and conditions. For a complete list, visit the Betway website. Below are some terms to keep note of:

You must be a newly registered user without an existing account.

Punters must be at least 18 years old.

The welcome bonus applies only to sports or jackpot bets.

5x wagering of the first deposit’s value is required.

Complete the 5x wagering requirement within 30 days.

A multi-bet slip with a minimum of 5 selections is mandatory to wager the bonus.

Each stake must have odds of 2.0 or higher.

The welcome offer will be credited once the playthrough requirements are satisfied.

The bonus can be used only once on a particular event.

Troubleshoot Betway Bonus Activation with the Signup Code

You can easily contact the customer support team if you face issues activating the Betway bonus code. Available live chat, email, phone, X (Twitter), WhatsApp and Facebook. Double-check if you’ve met all terms and conditions, including the 5x wagering requirement on qualifying deposits on odds of 2.0 or higher. Once verified, reach out to customer support.

Exploring Other Promotions on Betway Nigeria

Besides the welcome offer, Betway Nigeria offers a variety of promotions, including jackpots, cashback and multi-bet boosts. Let’s check out these offers in the following sections.

Awoof NaiJackpot: ₦50,000

Enter the free daily Awoof NaiJackpot and choose bets for a chance to win ₦50,000. If the daily jackpot isn’t won, it rolls over into the weekly Jolly NaiJackpot on Saturdays.

Multi Bet Bonus: Up to 700%

Place a multi-bet with minimum odds of 3.0 per selection and earn up to 700% on potential winnings. The winnings range from an additional 3% for a successful three-fold multi-bet up to 700% for a winning 40-fold accumulator.

Free Play Friday

You can receive random rewards at Betway every weekend. Just log in to your Betway account on Fridays and check if you’re among the lucky bettors to receive free bets or spins.

Cut-1 Boost: Up to 20x Bet Refund

At Betway NG, you can receive a refund of 100%, 200%, 10x or 20x on your losses. All you have to do is place a multi-bet with six or more legs and lose one bet from that slip. The more selections on your betslip, the higher the potential refund as captured in the table below:

Number of Bet Selections Minimum Eligible Odds Bet Refund Limits 6-10 1.5 per selection 100% 11-15 1.5 per selection 200% 16-20 1.5 per selection 10x 21 or higher 1.5 per selection 20x

Super Boost Saturday: Enhanced Odds

Betway boosts the odds on popular betting markets for major weekend games. The markets include 1X2, Anytime Goalscorer, Over/Under and Both Teams to Score, among others.

Comparing Betway Bonus with Other Top Welcome Offers in Nigeria

The Nigerian gaming market is competitive, with numerous bookmakers like Bet9ja, BetKing, BetWinner, Betano, 1xBet, Nairabet, and SportyBet vying for attention. According to our research, Betano offers the best welcome bonus.

Betway vs. BetKing Welcome Offer

Betway’s NaiJackpots can be accessed by new and existing players using the sign-up code. BetKing provides ₦500 as a free bet upon completing a payment profile with a valid bank account. Betway’s offer is more generous and exciting for punters.

Betway vs. BetWinner Welcome Offer

BetWinner NG offers a 200% first deposit bonus up to ₦100,000 for deposits of at least ₦400. This is more thrilling compared to Betway’s jackpots. However, BetWinner’s wagering requirements involve two stages: 5x wagering on accumulator bets with at least 3 events (odds of 1.40 or higher) and 30x wagering on ‘Win Games’.

Betway vs. Betano Welcome Offer

Betano offers a bonus of up to ₦200,000 with a minimum deposit of ₦100. Betano’s rollover requirement involves wagering their bonus 10x on odds of 3.0 or higher. Betway focuses on jackpots available to all, not just new users.

Why Opt for Betway Promotions?

In our review of various top bookmakers and their promotions, Betway stands out for several reasons:

Offers some of the largest jackpot prizes in Nigeria.

Acceptable wagering requirements and extended validity periods.

Low deposit amounts are required for almost all promotions.

Expert Opinion: Betway Promo Code

The Betway bonus code provides access to the Betway NaiJackpots. Unlike other operators, Betway doesn’t offer a standard welcome bonus but provides ongoing jackpot opportunities and many other promotions like Cut-1 Boost, Multi Bet Bonus, Free Play Friday, etc. The bookmaker also boasts a wide range of sports events with competitive odds and a mobile app for convenience.

✔️ What we like ❌ What we don’t like Wide selection of sports events No traditional welcome bonus Data-free browsing version Some of the biggest jackpots in Nigeria

Betway Promo Code FAQ

What is the Betway sign-up code?

The current Betway sign-up code is CODEWAY, which can be entered during the registration process. Using the code is optional.

Does Betway offer a welcome bonus?

Yes. By using the Betway bonus code, players can participate in NaiJackpots and win sizable prizes if they are lucky.

Does Betway provide free bets?

Yes. The Free Play Friday promotion and certain big sporting events may offer free bets to players.

What is the value of Betway’s welcome bonus?

The Betway sign-up code grants access to the NaiJackpots offer with a total potential prize of ₦850,000,000 spread over various periods.

How do I activate my Betway bonus?

Create a new Betway account and enter the sign-up code during registration. The welcome offer will be awarded afterwards; just ensure all terms and conditions are met.