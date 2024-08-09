What does 1x2 mean in Betting?

In the world of football betting, grasping the concept of a 1x2 bet is crucial for enthusiasts and punters in Nigeria

The Basics of a 1×2 Wager

One of the most widespread and simplest betting markets at top betting sites in Nigeria is the 1×2 bet. Its popularity extends among football bettors and those who wager on any sport where draws are possible. If the concept of 1×2 betting is still new to you, continue reading our comprehensive review to grasp how this betting market works.

What Does a 1×2 Bet Entail?

Known as match-result betting or three-way betting, 1×2 betting revolves around predicting the outcome of a specific game. Essentially, you need to forecast if the match ends with a home win, an away win, or a draw.

Here's a simplified breakdown: ‘‘1’’ stands for the home win, ‘‘X’’ for a draw, and ‘‘2’’ for the away win. Naturally, bookmakers will offer football betting odds for each of these outcomes.

This betting market only applies to sports where three outcomes are possible, like football. For instance, if Arsenal played against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal would be ‘‘1’’. The draw would be ‘‘X’’ and Liverpool, being the away team, would be ‘‘2’’.

Steps to Place a 1×2 Bet

If 1×2 betting piques your interest, follow these straightforward steps to place such a wager:

First, select a sport that can have three potential outcomes. Choose a specific game; the 1×2 betting market will usually be prominently displayed among available options. It’s even the first option. Some online sportsbooks might only display this market on their main page. Compare the sports betting odds for the home win, draw, and away win to determine your preferred outcome. Enter your desired stake after selecting the outcome. Submit your 1×2 bet slip.

You can combine multiple 1×2 bets to create doubles, trebles, or accumulator wagers.

🖩 Calculating the Payout for a 1×2 Bet

Now that you understand how to place a 1×2 bet, let's delve into how to calculate your potential payout. The payout formula is straightforward: multiply your stake by the odds.

For example, consider a match between (1) Enugu Rangers and (2) Kwara United. The odds for a home win are 4.82, 3.94 for a draw, and 1.68 for an away win. If you bet 20 NGN, the payout for each outcome would be:

- Home win: 20 NGN x 4.82 = 96.4 NGN

- Draw: 20 NGN x 3.94 = 78.8 NGN

- Away win: 20 NGN x 1.68 = 33.6 NGN

Understanding 1×2 Odds

Beyond knowing what 1×2 means, you should also know how to read the corresponding odds. These indicate each outcome's likelihood.

For example, (1) Crystal Palace have odds of 4.75 while (2) Southampton are at 1.67. It signifies that Southampton are the more probable winner. If the draw is priced at 4.20, a tie is almost as likely as a win for Crystal Palace.

1×2 Betting in Football

Football reigns supreme in 1×2 betting. Here, you can wager on the home team, away team, or a draw, and you can even bet on the first or second-half outcomes.

For instance, if Napoli plays Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, you select ‘‘1’’ for a Napoli victory, ‘‘2’’ for Sampdoria, or ‘‘X’’ for a draw.

1×2 Betting Beyond Football

Besides football, many other sports feature 1×2 betting, including ice hockey, rugby, cricket and volleyball. Basketball is less common due to the rarity of draws. Conversely, 1×2 betting is not viable for sports like tennis, where draws don't occur.

Understanding Half-Time 1×2 Bets

What does 1×2 betting on the first half mean? While you can bet on the full game outcome, you can also bet on the first half's result. For illustration:

For a PSG vs. Olympique Lyonnais match, selecting a home win means PSG only needs to lead by the end of the first half.

Exploring Second Half 1×2 Bets

Similarly, you can bet on the outcome of the second half, ignoring first-half scores. For example:

In an Olympique de Marseille vs. Lille match, betting on a home win in the second half means Marseille must outscore Lille in the second half alone, regardless of the full match result.

Handicap 1×2 Betting Explained

Handicap 1×2 betting applies when one team is significantly better than the other. The favourite is given a goal disadvantage to level the playing field.

For instance, if Bayern Munich faces Borussia Dortmund and Bayern is given a -2 goal handicap, they must win by more than two goals for your bet to be successful. If they win by exactly two, your stake is refunded.

Away 1×2 Betting

Backing the away team to win is termed as away 1×2 betting. Consider the following example:

In a Manchester United vs. Manchester City game. If you bet on Manchester City with odds of 4.42, you would back them since the odds suggest they are less likely to win, potentially yielding higher returns.

Effective 1×2 Betting Strategies

What strategies can you employ in 1×2 betting? While no tips provide a guarantee for a win, they can inform your wagering decisions, hence the following tips are important:

Understand the 1×2 market fully.

Familiarise yourself with sports betting predictions.

Consider odds as indicators of potential outcomes.

Stay updated on sports news and team conditions, which can influence game results.

Pros and Cons of 1×2 Betting

To further comprehend 1×2 betting, consider its pros and cons. Advantages include its widespread availability across different sports events, simplicity and suitability for all bettors.

However, there are drawbacks. For instance, results during extra time don’t count. Also, external factors such as a key player missing can drastically change the predicted outcome.

FAQ on 1×2 Betting Market

Do all sports offer 1×2 bets?

This market is exclusive to sports where draws are possible, such as football, rugby, and cricket, among others.

Does overtime count with 1×2 bets?

No, overtime results are not considered in 1×2 betting.

How do you read 1×2?

"1" is the home win, "X" is a draw, and "2" is the away win.

What is a 1×2 result?

It involves betting on the overall outcome of the game, incorporating all goals scored.

Why is 1×2 betting popular?

Due to its simplicity and quick payout calculations, it appeals to both novices and experienced bettors.

What is 1st half 1×2?

This form of betting focuses on the first half’s result alone.