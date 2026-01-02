  1. Chelsea shambles Enzo Maresca GFX 16:9Getty/GOAL
    Shambles at Chelsea! Maresca sacking exposes club's 'project'

    Chelsea's season was already bordering on crisis when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth on Tuesday night. Expectations are high at Stamford Bridge and a dreadful December brought about questions over just how ready this team is to compete. There was turbulence, sure, but the surprise sacking of Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day could torpedo their 2025-26 campaign altogether.

  3. Disappointing PL transfers GFXGOAL
    RANKED: 11 most disappointing EPL signings of the season so far

    Premier League clubs splashed out £3 billion ($4bn) on transfers in a record-breaking summer window, more than those in the Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A combined, with Liverpool accounting for £415m ($561m) of that eye-watering amount on the back of their 2024-25 title success under Arne Slot. Mega-money was also spent by the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Fulham the only three clubs to invest less than £50m ($67m) in strengthening their respective squads.

  4. Kennet Eichhorn NXGN GFXGetty/GOAL
    Why Man Utd & more want Hertha's teenage Kroos regen

    Hertha Berlin fans haven't had much to cheer about in recent years. Their decade-long stay in the Bundesliga ended after the team slumped to an 18th-placed finish in the 2022-23 season, just four years on from Lars Windhorst's €224 million minority takeover that came with the billionaire's promise to build a "true ‘big-city club’, like those in London or Madrid."

  6. Enzo Maresca Roberto De Zerbi Cesc Fabregas GFXGOAL
    RANKED: De Zerbi, Fabregas & Chelsea's potential Maresca successors

    We're only halfway through the season but Chelsea are looking for a new manager, after parting company with Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day. On the one hand, the Italian's exit is a surprise, given he won both the Conference League and Club World Cup during his first season at Stamford Bridge. However, it had been clear for some time that Maresca wasn't entirely happy in west London, with the former Leicester City boss sensationally going public with a perceived lack of support within the club after last month's Champions League loss to Atalanta.

  7. Man City Sunderland GFX 16:9GOAL
    Haaland fluffs his lines in costly draw for City

    Manchester City lost crucial ground to Arsenal in the Premier League title race as they could only manage a 0-0 draw away to Sunderland. Pep Guardiola's side had a poor first half and Erling Haaland had a bad day at the office, only having one proper chance which he sent straight at Sunderland's superb goalkeeper Robin Roefs. Gianluigi Donnarumma was even more impressive down the other end.

  8. Liverpool ratings Leeds GFXGOAL
    Wirtz & Ekitike fire blanks in Liverpool's drab draw with Leeds

    Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games on New Year's Day but Arne Slot's ragged Reds continued to flatter to deceive in a drab 0-0 draw with Leeds United at Anfield. Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz had looked lively in the opening half hour on Merseyside, with both going close to breaking the deadlock. However, the English champions had run out of ideas by the final quarter of a largely uneventful game and Leeds looked to have nicked all three points through in-form forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin - only for the former Everton striker to be flagged for offside after hooking the ball into the net.

  1. R. AmorimManchester United

    Amorim faces the music after woeful Wolves draw

    Ruben Amorim insists he remains "very confident" that Manchester United will have a strong season despite seeing his side drop points against bottom-of-the-table Wolves in Tuesday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Facing the media after a hugely disappointing performance from the Red Devils, the Portuguese tried to explain what went wrong, pointing to a lack of fluidity and the fact he's missing some key players. Watch the full clip above ⬆️

  1. Declan Rice Arsenal 2025-26Getty
    D. RiceArsenal

    Is Rice still injured? Arsenal boss Arteta delivers fitness update

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered a fitness update on Declan Rice, with the England international midfielder nursing a knee complaint. Rice was forced to sit out the impressive victory over Aston Villa, with the Gunners barely missing his presence in their engine room, and questions continue to be asked of whether he will be ready to face Bournemouth.

  2. Cesc Fabregas Como 2025Getty
    ChelseaC. Fabregas

    Chelsea's new manager hunt: Three candidates ruled out

    Chelsea’s search for a new manager continues to be narrowed down, with three more potential candidates to succeed Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge being ruled out of the running. It is being claimed that former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas, current Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and highly-rated Porto boss Francesco Farioli are not being considered in west London.

  5. Marcus Rashford Barcelona 2025-26Getty
    M. RashfordManchester United

    Why Rashford is not guaranteed permanent Barcelona transfer

    Marcus Rashford needs to improve in two key areas in order to convince Barcelona to sign him from Manchester United permanently. The England forward has impressed in his first six months for Hansi Flick's side but there is still work for him to do and he is one of three players whose future at the Camp Nou is up in the air heading into the second half of the season.

  3. Women's free agents GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisWomen's football

    Top women's free agents who could move in 2026

    With women's football in most countries on its winter break, it is prime time for clubs, players and agents to sit down and sort out contracts. But while there are some names entering the final six months of their current deals who many would be shocked not to see renew with their current teams, there are also plenty of others who are likely to be seriously considering other options in 2026.

  4. 2026 free agents GFXGOAL
    AnalysisTransfers

    Top 10 players whose contracts expire in 2026

    The January transfer window has become an increasingly frugal period in modern times, as leading clubs largely save their pennies for extravagant summer splurges. Instead, many will be looking to the free-agent market and the possibility of laying the groundwork to sign a potentially key player for absolutely nothing. As it stands, there are plenty of big names who could be available on a free transfer in the summer.

  1. Sergio Ramos MonterreyGetty
    S. RamosSevilla

    Real legend Ramos considering takeover of La Liga giants

    Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is reportedly lining up a consortium that could see him rekindle his professional relationship with La Liga giants Sevilla. The World Cup winner has taken in two spells with his boyhood club as a player but, while waiting on offers to continue his career on the field, is now exploring the possibility of becoming part of an ownership group.

  3. Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo 2025Getty/GOAL
    L. MessiC. Ronaldo

    Real Madrid icon explains why Messi ranks above CR7 & Zidane

    Real Madrid legend Raul has put club allegiance to one side and explained why Barcelona great Lionel Messi ranks above Blancos icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane. Many with strong ties to Santiago Bernabeu have sided with CR7 in the long-running GOAT debate, but Raul is happy to concede that he favours Argentine magic over Portuguese passion.

  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw - Red Carpet ArrivalsGetty Images Sport
    R. CarlosReal Madrid

    'I did NOT suffer a heart attack' - Carlos posts medical update

    Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has undergone emergency surgery after being diagnosed with a heart problem. The iconic former left-back underwent the procedure back in his homeland having returned to Brazil following a hectic month, which included jetting stateside for the 2026 World Cup draw. Carlos initially went to hospital due to a small blood clot in his leg and has delivered an update on the severity of his condition following the spread of unfounded rumours.

  2. Christian Pulisic MilanGetty Images
    C. PulisicAC Milan

    ‘Captain America’ Pulisic ‘can’t always save’ AC Milan

    AC Milan have been warned that ‘Captain America’ Christian Pulisic “can’t always save” them, with the Rossoneri becoming “too dependent” on their USMNT star. That is the opinion of legendary coach Fabio Capello, who continues to keep an eye across events at San Siro. He is not convinced that Pulisic can deliver Serie A title glory with Golden Boot-winning exploits.

  3. Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2025-26Getty
    C. PulisicAC Milan

    Pulisic contract: Milan set date for talks with USMNT star

    AC Milan have reportedly set a date for further contract talks with USMNT star Christian Pulisic. The American forward, who has become a talismanic figure at San Siro, has delayed committing his future to the Serie A giants. They are, however, in title contention this season and remain confident that the 27-year-old can be persuaded to extend his association with the club.

  4. Axel Disasi ChelseaGetty
    TransfersRoma

    Roma target Spurs & Chelsea defenders in January window

    Roma reportedly have two Premier League defenders on their recruitment radar for the January transfer window, with raids on Chelsea and Tottenham being planned. The Serie A giants are eager to reinforce at the back and believe that Axel Disasi and Radu Dragusin, who have been enduring tough times in London, could be shrewd additions at Stadio Olimpico.

  1. Antoine Semenyo Manchester City 2025-26Getty/GOAL
    A. SemenyoManchester City

    Man City take huge stride towards £65m Semenyo transfer

    Manchester City have reportedly taken another huge stride towards completing a big-money transfer for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo. The Ghana international is expected to be on the move in the January window as there is a £65 million ($87m) clause in his contract with the Cherries that can be triggered by any of his many suitors. He could soon be heading to the Etihad Stadium.

  2. Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
    R. SterlingWest Ham

    West Ham latest PL team to target Sterling

    West Ham are interested in signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea in the January transfer window as they aim to climb clear of Premier League relegation trouble in the remainder of the campaign. The Hammers are currently 18th, four points from safety, and are looking to reshape their squad as they look to retain their top-flight status.

  5. FBL-EUR-C1-UNION SG-MARSEILLEAFP
    ChelseaR. De Zerbi

    Chelsea met with De Zerbi before Maresca sacking

    Chelsea met with Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi in the summer, prior to the sacking of Enzo Maresca, but the Blues are playing down the prospect of appointing the former Brighton head coach. Maresca was axed on New Year's Day and the club are now searching for replacements, with Strasbourg's Liam Rosenior a current frontrunner.

