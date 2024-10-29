1xBet Withdrawal Methods | How to Withdraw Funds from 1xBet?

Check our 1xBet withdrawal methods review where we covered everything you need to know about making a successful withdrawal from your 1xBet account.

This review will guide you through the process of withdrawing from 1xBet, detail available withdrawal options, and address some common 1xBet withdrawal issues. If you're a Nigerian bettor looking to use the 1xBet promo code to claim the welcome bonus, keep reading.

How Long Do 1xBet Withdrawals Take?

When learning how to withdraw from 1xBet, understanding the applicable rules is crucial.

Firstly, be aware of the minimum and maximum withdrawal limits. The minimum withdrawal amount varies by payment method but it’s generally ₦550. Also, the maximum payout limit for Nigerian bettors is subject to your chosen method.

Moreover, you must submit certain documents to initiate a 1xBet withdrawal. In this regard, a valid ID document (passport or driver's licence) and proof of address (utility bill or bank statement) are typically required. These documents ensure smooth and secure transactions, so having them ready can help avoid delays.

In terms of 1xBet's withdrawal policy, the platform prioritises customer fund security through advanced encryption and stringent anti-fraud measures. This ensures that your personal and financial information remains protected throughout the withdrawal process.

1xBet Nigeria also offers various speedy payment options, with most methods processing withdrawals within 15 minutes. Whether through e-wallets or traditional bank transfers, expect your funds promptly.

1xBet Withdrawal Conditions

1xBet offers exciting games and sports betting opportunities, but understanding the withdrawal guidelines is vital.

All punters on the platform must be Nigerian residents, which aligns with local regulations and facilitates a secure experience.

Players must also be of legal age to participate in online betting activities.

Regarding the 1xBet withdrawal process, remember these rules. The minimum withdrawal amount is ₦550, so you must have up to this amount before requesting a withdrawal.

1xBet Nigeria always strives to facilitate quick and efficient withdrawal processing within 15 minutes. However, factors like bank processing times may influence this duration.

For smooth 1xBet withdrawals, you should only provide accurate and updated information during account setup. This includes submitting valid identification documents and completing other account verification steps, which help avoid withdrawal delays or complications.

What is the Minimum Withdrawal for 1xBet?

The minimum 1xBet withdrawal is ₦550, which is good for both sports bettors and casino players.

What is the Maximum Payout on 1xBet?

The maximum withdrawal per bet on 1xBet NG depends on your chosen payout options.

1xBet Maximum Withdrawal Per Day

1xBet doesn’t impose a daily maximum withdrawal limit via its payment methods.

What is the Minimum Deposit on 1xBet?

For 1xBet Nigeria, the minimum deposit ranges from ₦100 to ₦250 or ₦500 – depending on your deposit option.

1xBet Withdrawal Methods

1xBet offers various payment methods for withdrawing funds, all of which are listed in the table below:

Category Options Available Fees Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal e-wallets WebMoney, Opay, Perfect Money, Palmpay, Stic Pay None 15 minutes ₦550 Cash Nigerian cash withdrawal None 15 minutes ₦550 Payment Systems Payz, Payeer, Neteller None 15 minutes ₦550 Internet Banking Alat Bank, Titan Trust Bank (7 options total) None 15 minutes ₦550 Bank Transfer ASO Savings and Loans, Ekondo Microfinance Bank, Parallex Bank None 15 minutes ₦550 Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin (40+ cryptocurrency options) None 15 minutes ₦550

How to Withdraw 1xBet Bonus?

1xBet NG provides a variety of bonuses, including some of the best welcome bonuses for new customers. Using the 1xBet promo code 1VIPCODE, new sports bettors can claim up to 300% of their initial deposit up to ₦189,280.

Additionally, casino enthusiasts can receive up to 700,000 plus 150 free spins upon their first deposit, ideal for those who enjoy slots and table games.

To withdraw bonus funds, meet the wagering requirements first. Afterwards, log in, navigate to the Payments section, and select your withdrawal method. However, remember to check the specific terms and conditions, as some bonuses might have particular requirements before withdrawal.

1xBet Withdrawal Problems

Withdrawing from 1xBet can sometimes be complex, but taking necessary precautions and following 1xBet's guidelines can help overcome potential issues.

Why Can't I Withdraw from 1xBet?

Possible reasons for withdrawal issues include:

Identification Approval: required for transaction security and legitimacy.

Linked Phone Number: essential for verification and proving account ownership.

Incorrect Details: discrepancies in withdrawal requests or personal information can cause delays or rejections.

Active Bonuses: restrictions may apply until bonus requirements are met. Be aware of these terms before attempting a withdrawal.

FAQ

How can I transfer money from my 1xBet account to my bank account?

Navigate to the cashier, visit the withdrawal section, select your payment option, and enter the desired amount and banking details.

What is the maximum withdrawal from 1xBet in Nigeria?

There is no set maximum withdrawal limit, as long as the amount exceeds ₦550.

Can I withdraw cash from 1xBet?

Yes. Nigerian players can use the 1xBet cash withdrawal option.

How long does it take to withdraw money from 1xBet?

Withdrawals typically take about 15 minutes, but it can take a little longer – up to 2 days for delayed payouts.