How to get Paris FC vs Rennes tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paris FC take on Rennes on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris.

During the previous 2025–26 season, the two teams split their meetings, with Rennes securing a 1–0 away victory at Paris FC before claiming a 2–1 win in the reverse fixture at Roazhon Park. Paris FC enter this fixture following strong domestic performances, including recent positive results against top French sides such as Lyon and Marseille.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris FC vs Rennes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris FC vs Rennes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris FC vs Rennes kicks off at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Stade Jean Bouin

How to buy Paris FC vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Paris FC vs Rennes Ligue 1 match at Stade Jean-Bouin, you can follow these primary avenues:

1. Official Paris FC Ticketing Portal The safest and most reliable way to buy tickets is directly through the official Paris FC ticketing website.

Club Membership / Priority Access: Official club members or season ticket holders often get priority access before general public sales open.

General Admission Release: Remaining seats are made available to the public closer to matchday. You will need to create a free online account to complete your transaction and download your digital match tickets.

2. Away Fan Section (For Rennes Supporters) If you wish to sit in the away fans section to support Rennes, tickets are typically distributed directly through Stade Rennais FC's official ticketing system or organized supporter clubs.

How much do Paris FC vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Paris FC vs Stade Rennais FC Ligue 1 match at Stade Jean-Bouin vary depending on seating tier and purchasing channel:

Official Direct Tickets (Paris FC Box Office)

Free / Promotional Entry: Paris FC has notably made general admission for standard home matches free or starting at symbolic prices (e.g., €0–€10) for standard seating in specific stadium sections.

Standard / Premium Seating: Regular category seating generally ranges from €15 to €40 for mid-tier Ligue 1 fixtures.

Resale & Secondary Market Platforms

When primary ticket windows close, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub give supporters a second chance to secure matchday admission.

Starting Price: Entry-level resale tickets typically start around €30 to €35 (~$35 USD) for standard category seating.

Average Price: Average resale listings across verified secondary platforms range between €60 and €70 (~$70–$75 USD) depending on seat position, view, and demand.

Paris FC vs Rennes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris FC vs Rennes Form

Paris FC have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Lyon on September 12, and they beat Marseille 2-3 away on September 6. Across the five-match run, Paris FC have scored five goals and conceded three. They have not lost a Ligue 1 game in their last four outings.

Rennes have won three of their last five matches, with one draw in each competition they have featured in. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Sturm Graz in the Europa League on September 16, and before that they beat Marseille 1-0 in Ligue 1 on September 11. Rennes have scored eight goals and conceded four across their last five games, and they are unbeaten in their last four fixtures across all competitions.

Paris FC vs Rennes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Ligue 1 on May 10, 2026, when Rennes won 2-1 at home. Before that, Paris FC beat Rennes 1-0 at Stade Jean Bouin in November 2025. Across the two recorded meetings, each side has one victory.