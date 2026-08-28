How to get Paderborn vs Hoffenheim tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paderborn take on Hoffenheim on Sunday, September 20, 2026 at Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

This match marks their first top-flight encounter since May 2020, when the two sides fought to a 1–1 draw in Paderborn. Hoffenheim holds the edge in the overall head-to-head record with three victories across their past five competitive meetings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paderborn vs Hoffenheim, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paderborn vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga kick-off?

Paderborn vs Hoffenheim takes place at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

Bundesliga - Game Week 4 20 Sept 2026 - 13:30 Home Deluxe Arena

How to buy Paderborn vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Paderborn vs. Hoffenheim Bundesliga match taking place at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn, you have several primary options:

Official Club Outlets

SC Paderborn 07 Official Ticket Shop: As the host club, Paderborn handles the main primary ticket sales. Club members and season ticket holders get first priority, followed by a general public sale on their official ticket portal if seats remain.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Official Ticket Shop: If you are an away supporter looking to sit in the visitor section, ticket allocations are managed through Hoffenheim's official ticketing channel for registered fans and members.

Secondary Ticket Platforms & Resale

Official Resale Platforms: Both clubs operate official ticket exchange platforms (Zweitmarkt) where season ticket holders who cannot attend safely resell their seats at face value.

Third-Party Ticket Marketplaces: If official allocations are sold out, tickets can frequently be found on secondary ticket comparison and marketplace platforms such as StubHub. Prices on secondary platforms may vary depending on demand.

How much do Paderborn vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga tickets cost?

Official ticket prices for SC Paderborn 07 home matches at the Home Deluxe Arena depend on seat location, category, and whether you purchase through primary club channels or secondary resale platforms:

Official Face-Value Prices (SC Paderborn Box Office)

Standing Room (Stehplatz): €14.50 to €16.50

Seated Tickets (Sitzplatz - Standard to Premium): €29.00 to €39.00

Away Sector (Hoffenheim Supporters): Approximately €14.50 to €19.00 for standing, and up to €48.00 for seated visitor blocks.

Secondary & Resale Market Prices

General Admission / Entry-Level: On resale platforms and secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, ticket prices typically start around €40.00 to €49.00 for standard general seating depending on demand.

High-Demand / Central Seats: Seats closer to midfield or high-demand categories on secondary exchanges can range significantly higher based on live availability.

Paderborn vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Paderborn vs Hoffenheim Form

Paderborn head into this Bundesliga opener with one competitive result on the board this summer. They beat 1. FC Phoenix Luebeck 4-2 in the DFB-Pokal on August 23, their only win in a sequence that also includes two draws against Werder Bremen, both finishing 2-2, and a 2-0 victory over Osnabrueck in pre-season. Their sole defeat came against Magdeburg, a 0-2 loss in late July. Across their last five matches, Paderborn scored eight goals and conceded six.

Hoffenheim arrive with three wins from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-0 DFB-Pokal win over Erzgebirge Aue on August 22. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly, having lost 3-0 to the same opponent the previous day. Earlier pre-season results included a 3-0 win over Karlsruher SC and a 3-1 victory against Holstein Kiel. Hoffenheim scored 12 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Paderborn vs Hoffenheim: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 23, 2020, in the Bundesliga, when Paderborn and Hoffenheim drew 1-1 at the Home Deluxe Arena. Before that, Hoffenheim beat Paderborn 3-0 in Sinsheim in November 2019. Across the five recorded meetings between the sides, Hoffenheim have won three, with one draw and one defeat, and all five fixtures have been played in either the Bundesliga or the 2. Bundesliga.

Paderborn vs Hoffenheim Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Paderborn sit 13th while Hoffenheim are placed 11th.