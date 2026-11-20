Lyon host Marseille on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

In their most recent encounter on March 1, 2026, Marseille edged out Lyon in a thrilling five-goal encounter at the Stade Vélodrome that ended 3–2. Lyon secured a narrow 1–0 victory when they last hosted Marseille at the Groupama Stadium in August 2025, highlighting how tightly contested home advantage usually is.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lyon vs Marseille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lyon vs Marseille Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lyon vs Marseille kicks off at Groupama Stadium in Lyon on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 14 13 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Groupama Stadium

How to buy Lyon vs Marseille Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Lyon vs Marseille Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Buying directly through the official ticketing portals of Olympique Lyonnais (for home matches at the Groupama Stadium) or Olympique de Marseille is the safest and most reliable method to secure authorized seats at face value.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lyon vs Marseille Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Lyon vs Marseille Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Supporter & Corner Tiers: Typically range from €15 to €35 .

Typically range from . Standard Mid-Tier & Longside: Generally cost between €40 to €120 .

Generally cost between . Premium General Admission & Hospitality: Ranging anywhere from €150 to €300+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Shortside Resale: Typically start around €75 to €90 .

Typically start around . Longside & Sideline Resale: Commonly range from €120 to €250 .

Commonly range from . Lower Tier & Premium Blocks: Frequently scale from €280 to €350+.

Lyon vs Marseille Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lyon vs Marseille Form

Lyon have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Brest on November 8, which followed a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Earlier in the run, they beat Angers 2-0 in Ligue 1 before losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain and 3-0 to Hoffenheim. Across those five matches, Lyon scored four goals and conceded eight.

Marseille have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 away victory over Lens in Ligue 1 on November 8, and they also beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Europa League. Earlier results include a 2-0 win over Toulouse and a 4-3 victory over Le Havre, with their only defeat coming against Sturm Graz. Marseille scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Lyon vs Marseille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Ligue 1 on March 1, 2026, when Marseille beat Lyon 3-2 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Ligue 1, the record is evenly contested, with Marseille winning three times and Lyon claiming two victories. Those five matches produced 19 goals in total.