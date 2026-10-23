How to get Lyon vs Angers tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Their most recent clash took place on April 5, 2026, ending in a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Angers' Raymond Kopa Stadium. Prior to that, Lyon had put together a strong winning streak, including a 1-0 win in September 2025 and a 2-0 victory at the Groupama Stadium in May 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lyon vs Angers, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lyon vs Angers Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lyon vs Angers kicks off at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Groupama Stadium

How to buy Lyon vs Angers Ligue 1 tickets?

You can secure tickets for the upcoming Lyon vs. Angers Ligue 1 match through several different channels:

1.Official Club Website

The most direct and reliable option is purchasing standard tickets through Olympique Lyonnais' official ticketing portal (billetterie.ol.fr). Setting up a free account typically grants general sale access without requiring a paid membership.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lyon vs Angers Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Lyon vs. Angers Ligue 1 match vary depending on the seating category and whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission & Supporters Stands: Prices start as low as €15 for basic entries or supporter sections.

Mid-Tier Seating: Standard seating options range between €26 and €63 .

Premium & Hospitality Seating: High-end blocks and VIP/bench-side seats range from €76 to €81+ .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Lower Tier / Longside: starting around €55 to €85 depending on section placement and availability.

Lyon vs Angers Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lyon vs Angers Form

Lyon have been in excellent shape heading into this match, recording three wins and two draws from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 4-0 Ligue 1 victory over Rennes, and they also beat Anderlecht 2-1 away in the Europa League during that run. A 3-1 home win over Auxerre further underlines their sharpness in front of goal. Lyon have scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded just three, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity.

Angers have a more mixed picture, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Ligue 1 outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Troyes, though that followed a 1-2 defeat to Rennes and a goalless draw with Le Havre. They beat Auxerre 3-1 away earlier in the run, showing they can perform on the road. Across those five matches, Angers scored six goals and conceded five.

Lyon vs Angers: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a goalless draw, played at Angers in Ligue 1 in April 2026. Before that, Lyon had won three consecutive fixtures against Angers, including a 1-0 home win in September 2025 and a 2-0 victory at Groupama Stadium in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Lyon have won four and drawn one, with Angers yet to claim a victory in that sequence.