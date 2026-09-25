How to get Lorient vs Paris FC tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lorient take on Paris FC on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at Stade du Moustoir in Lorient.

FC Lorient and Paris FC have faced each other 11 times across all competitions, with Lorient holding the superior head-to-head record with 6 victories compared to Paris FC's 2 wins and 3 draws. Their most recent competitive match took place on April 5, 2026, in Ligue 1, which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Stade du Moustoir after goals from Bamba Dieng and Marshall Munetsi.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lorient vs Paris FC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lorient vs Paris FC Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lorient vs Paris FC kick off on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at Stade du Moustoir in Lorient.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade du Moustoir

How to buy Lorient vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between FC Lorient and Paris FC at the Stade du Moustoir, you can follow these options and steps:

1. Official Club Channels

Buy tickets at face value is directly through FC Lorient's official online ticketing platform or at the Stade du Moustoir box office. General admission tickets typically go on sale 2 to 4 weeks before the matchday.

2. Secondary Ticket Platforms & Aggregators

If official primary tickets sell out, secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have tickets listed by resellers, though prices may be higher than face value.

How much do Lorient vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Ligue 1 match between FC Lorient and Paris FC at the Stade du Moustoir vary depending on seating location and where you purchase them:

1. Official Box Office (Face Value)

Standard primary tickets directly through FC Lorient typically range from €15 to €60:

Behind Goal Stands (Virage): €15 – €25 for general seating behind the goals.

Side Stand (Tribune Crédit Agricole): €30 – €45 for lateral views of the pitch.

Main Stand (Tribune Jean Floc'h): €50 – €60 for central, high-visibility views.

Youth & Concessions: €10 – €20 for children (17 and under) and students with valid ID.

2. Secondary & Resale Platforms

If primary tickets sell out or if you purchase closer to matchday through secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, prices generally range higher:

Starting / Minimum Price: Around €40 – €42 for standard seats.

Average Resale Price: Around €65 – €70 for central or side-view seats.

Premium / Category 1 Seats:€90 – €120+ depending on real-time market demand.

Lorient vs Paris FC Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lorient vs Paris FC Form

Lorient have recorded one win, one draw, and one defeat in their three Ligue 1 matches this season, with the two pre-season friendlies included in the last five bringing their overall record across those five games to one win, one draw, and three losses. Their most recent result was a 0-1 victory away at Lens on September 5, with a 1-2 defeat to Troyes the game before that. Across the five matches, Lorient scored six goals and conceded seven.

Paris FC have won two and drawn one of their three Ligue 1 fixtures, with one loss across all five recent matches. Their last result was an impressive 2-3 win at Marseille on September 6, following a 3-0 home victory over Nice. Paris FC scored eight goals across the five matches and conceded seven, including a 4-0 friendly loss to Mainz 05 before the season began.

Lorient vs Paris FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the Stade du Moustoir in Ligue 1 on April 5, 2026. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Lorient have won twice, Paris FC have won once, and two matches have ended level. Lorient won a Coupe de France tie 2-0 in February 2026, while Paris FC claimed a 2-0 Ligue 1 victory at home in October 2025.