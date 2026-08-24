How to get Lens vs Lorient tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lens take on Lorient on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Both teams head into this early-season fixture aiming to solidify their positions near the top half of the table, with Lens currently 7th and Lorient placed 9th. In their most recent league encounter in March 2026, Lorient secured a 2–1 home victory over Lens, though Lens previously won 3–0 in their last meeting at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lens vs Lorient, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lens vs Lorient Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lens vs Lorient kicks off at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 11:15 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

How to buy Lens vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the RC Lens vs FC Lorient Ligue 1 match at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on September 5, 2026, follow these options:

Official Website: Purchase face-value primary seats directly through the RC Lens Ticketing Portal.

Official Resale: Buy verified peer-to-peer secondary tickets directly on the RC Lens Resale Platform if primary inventory sells out.

Official Retail Outlets: Access general distribution quotas via authorized French ticket partners like Ticket master France and France Billet.

Secondary Marketplaces: Secure fan-to-fan resales through third-party ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Lens vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Lens vs Lorient at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on September 5, 2026 break down as follows:

Official Primary Tickets: Standard matchday tickets directly from the club range from £15 to £60 (€18 to €70), depending on the stand and seat category.

Official Ticket Resale: Verified peer-to-peer seats on the official generally start around £25 to £55 (€30 to €65) at face value.

Official Retailers: Authorized French ticket vendors typically list seats from £20 to £65 (€25 to €75).

Secondary Marketplaces: Compare ticket options on secondary platforms like StubHub , which currently list entry-level tickets starting from £42 to £55 ($55 to $72 USD / €50 to €65).

Lens vs Lorient Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lens vs Lorient Form

Lens head into their Ligue 1 opener with a record of two wins and two losses across their last five matches, with one result recorded as a draw in the data. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophée des Champions on August 16, a result that confirmed them as Super Cup holders. They also beat Villarreal 3-1 and Crystal Palace 3-0 in pre-season, though defeats to Sunderland (0-2) and Famalicão disrupted that run.

Lorient arrive with three wins and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 4-1 loss to Elversberg on August 15. Before that setback, they had shown attacking intent with a 5-1 win over UNFP FC and back-to-back victories over Guingamp and Nantes, though a 2-1 defeat to Angers also featured in their pre-season schedule.

Lens vs Lorient: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in Ligue 1 on March 14, 2026, when Lorient beat Lens 2-1 at home. Before that, Lens had won 3-0 when the teams met at Bollaert-Delelis in November 2025. Across the last five Ligue 1 fixtures between the clubs, Lens hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Lorient's one and one match ending level.

Lens vs Lorient Standings

In the Ligue 1 table, Lens are currently placed seventh while Lorient sit ninth.