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Ligue 1
team-logoLe Mans
Stade Marie-Marvingt
team-logoLens
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How to get Le Mans vs Lens tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Ligue 1

Le Mans take on Lens in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Le Mans take on Lens on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans.

The two sides last met competitively in Ligue 2 back in July 2019, when Lens claimed a 2-1 away victory at the Stade Marie-Marvingt. Their historical head-to-head record across the last five meetings is tightly contested, with two wins for Le Mans, two for Lens, and one draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Mans vs Lens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Le Mans vs Lens Ligue 1 kick-off?

Le Mans vs Lens takes place at Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans, with kick-off scheduled as part of the Ligue 1 fixture calendar.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 4
Stade Marie-Marvingt

How to buy Le Mans vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets?

Tickets for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between Le Mans and RC Lens at the Stade Marie-Marvingt can be acquired through a few main methods:

  • Official Club Channels: Check the official ticket portals for Le Mans FC or RC Lens to purchase standard admission tickets directly from the clubs once public sales go live.
  • Secondary Ticketing Platforms: If standard tickets sell out or if you are looking for specific seating categories, ticket resale and comparison websites like StubHub list secondary market options for this fixture.
  • Box Office and Stadium Sales: Subject to availability closer to matchday, tickets may also be purchased directly through the stadium ticket office or physical box outlets at the venue.
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How much do Le Mans vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between Le Mans and Lens on September 13, 2026, vary depending on the platform, seating tier, and how early you purchase:

Primary Ticketing

  • Official Club Channels: Standard face-value tickets purchased directly through Le Mans FC or RC Lens typically range from €15 to €60 depending on the seating tier and stand.
  • Stadium Box Office: Matchday tickets bought at the Stade Marie-Marvingt venue box office generally start around €15 to €45, subject to availability.

Secondary Ticketing

  • Resale Platforms:S Secondary market listings and ticket comparison websites like StubHub typically start from €45 to €55 for entry-level seats, while prime seating categories can scale past €80 to €140+ depending on demand.  
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Le Mans vs Lens Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Mans vs Lens Form

Le Mans have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Brest in Ligue 1 on August 22, their first competitive game of the new season. Earlier in pre-season they beat Angers 2-3 away and Nantes 1-0, while a 0-1 defeat to Le Havre represented their only loss. Le Mans scored eight goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Lens have won three of their last five matches, losing two. Their most recent result was a 5-2 win over Auxerre in Ligue 1 on August 22, following their Trophée des Champions victory over Paris Saint-Germain on August 16. Lens also beat Villarreal 3-1 in pre-season, though defeats to Sunderland (0-2) and a goalless draw against Famalicão featured earlier in their build-up. Across those five matches, Lens scored nine goals and conceded five.

LEM

LEM - Form

SCO
W2-3
LEH
L0-1
B29
D2-2
REN
L3-2
NCE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RCL

RCL - Form

PSG
W1-0
AJA
W5-2
STR
L2-1
FCL
L0-1
SLP
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Le Mans vs Lens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Le Mans and Lens came in Ligue 2 on July 27, 2019, when Lens won 2-1 at Stade Marie-Marvingt. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all of which were played in Ligue 2, Le Mans hold two wins to Lens' two, with one match ending level. The sides have not met in a competitive fixture since that 2019 encounter.

Head to Head

Le MansDrawLens
2
1
2
Ligue 2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
1
Lens badge
Lens
RCL
2
FT
Ligue 2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
2
Lens badge
Lens
RCL
1
FT
Ligue 2
Lens badge
Lens
RCL
2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
2
FT
Ligue 2
Lens badge
Lens
RCL
1
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
3
FT
Ligue 2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
Lens badge
Lens
RCL
1
FT
8Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Le Mans vs Lens Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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