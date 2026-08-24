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LaLiga
team-logoGetafe
Coliseum
team-logoDeportivo de A Coruna
Book Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna Tickets
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How to get Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Getafe take on Deportivo de A Coruna in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Getafe take on Deportivo de A Coruna on the Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Coliseum in Getafe.

In their recent head-to-head history, Getafe hold the upper hand with 6 wins compared to Deportivo's 1 victory across all competitions. The last top-flight league meeting at the Coliseum resulted in a decisive 3–0 victory for Getafe.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga kick-off?

Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna takes place at the Coliseum in Getafe. Check your local listings for the confirmed kick-off time in your region.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 5
Coliseum

How to buy Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Getafe vs Deportivo de La Coruña match at the Estadio Coliseum on September 13, 2026, follow these primary purchasing channels:

1. Official Getafe CF Channels (Primary Sale)

  • Official Website: Tickets are released directly through the ticketing portal on Getafe CF's official site. General public sales typically open 1 to 2 weeks before match day.
  • Stadium Box Office (Taquillas): You can buy physical tickets at the Estadio Coliseum box office in Getafe in the days leading up to the match or on matchday, provided seats remain available.

2. Official LaLiga & Authorized Outlets

  • LaLiga Ticket Portal: Spanish top-flight matches sell general admission access via the central LaLiga ticketing website, which redirects to official primary allocations.
  • Partner Outlets: Authorized ticketing platforms such as Marca Entradas frequently sell primary matchday seats directly.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • If primary tickets sell out, secondary ticket exchanges such as StubHub list resale inventory ahead of official general release.
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How much do Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna vary depending on whether you purchase directly through the club box office or via secondary ticket aggregators.

  • Primary ticket prices directly from Getafe CF range from £25 to £60 (€30 to €70) for standard LaLiga home matches at the Estadio Coliseum, depending on whether you sit behind the goals or in the central side stands.
  • Resale and secondary marketplace options such as StubHub typically start around £75 to £135 for general admission seating.
  • Premium or high-demand category seats on secondary platforms average between £170 and £230, depending on proximity to match day and overall ticket availability.
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Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna Form

Getafe's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Racing Santander in LaLiga on August 23, following a 3-1 Conference League qualification win over Partizan Beograd. A 3-0 loss to Deportivo Alaves was the low point of that run. Across the five matches, Getafe scored six goals and conceded six, with their two competitive outings producing four of those goals.

Deportivo de A Coruna's last five matches returned one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Elche in LaLiga on August 17. They beat Genoa 1-0 in a friendly on August 8 and drew 1-1 with Fiorentina two days earlier. A 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid completes the sequence. Deportivo scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches.

GET

GET - Form

PBE
W3-1
SAN
W1-0
PBE
L2-1
OSA
L1-0
CEL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
COR

COR - Form

RMA
L0-1
ELC
D1-1
MAL
D1-1
VAL
W3-1
VIL
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 28, 2018, when Getafe hosted Deportivo and won 3-0. Across the last five recorded encounters, Getafe hold three wins to Deportivo's one, with one draw. The sides also met in September 2017, when Deportivo won 2-1 at home, and played out a goalless draw in December 2015.

Head to Head

GetafeDrawDeportivo de A Coruna
3
1
1
LaLiga
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
3
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
0
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
2
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
1
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
0
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
2
FT
LaLiga
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
0
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
0
FT
LaLiga
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
2
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
1
FT
8Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Getafe vs Deportivo de A Coruna Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Getafe are placed eighth and Deportivo de A Coruna are tenth.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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