How to get Elche vs Celta Vigo tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Elche take on Celta Vigo on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche.

Matches between these two sides are historically tight, defensive affairs, averaging around 2.1 goals per game in LaLiga action. In their most recent encounter on May 3, 2026, Celta Vigo earned a convincing 3–1 victory at the Estadio de Balaídos, courtesy of goals from Hugo Álvarez, Iago Aspas, and Borja Iglesias.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elche vs Celta Vigo, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Elche vs Celta Vigo LaLiga kick-off?

Elche vs Celta Vigo kicks off at Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche, on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 11 Oct 2026 - 08:00 Estadio Martinez Valero

How to buy Elche vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Elche vs Celta Vigo match at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, follow these main steps:

Official Elche CF Ticketing Website

Visit the official Elche CF portal to buy direct primary tickets. Match tickets usually go on general sale 1 to 2 weeks prior to the fixture date once exact LaLiga schedules are finalized. Stadium Box Office (Taquillas)

If tickets do not sell out online, you can purchase them directly in person at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero box office in Elche in the days leading up to matchday or on the day of the game.

How much do Elche vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets cost?

For the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Elche CF and RC Celta de Vigo at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, ticket prices vary depending on the purchasing channel and seating tier:

1. Official Primary Club Tickets

When purchasing directly through the official Elche CF box office or primary ticketing channels, standard matchday prices typically follow these brackets:

Behind the Goals / Upper Stands (Fondo Norte / Fondo Sur): €15 – €30

Side Stands / Preferred Seating (Preferencia): €30 – €50

Main Stand / VIP Seating (Tribuna Central): €50 – €80+

Elche vs Celta Vigo LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Elche vs Celta Vigo Form

Elche have won none of their last five matches, recording three defeats and two draws. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 loss to Real Sociedad, and they also fell 3-2 to Racing Santander. The heaviest result in that run was a 0-5 defeat to Barcelona. Across five matches, Elche have scored eight goals and conceded fourteen.

Celta Vigo have not won in their last five either, taking two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Getafe, and they also drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad. Celta lost 0-2 to Athletic Bilbao in that stretch. They have scored two goals and conceded five across their last five outings.

Elche vs Celta Vigo: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Celta Vigo won 3-1 at home. Before that, Elche won 2-1 at Estadio Martinez Valero in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Celta hold the edge with three wins to Elche's one, with one match ending level.