How to get Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Brest take on Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Stade Francis-Le Blé in Brest.

Paris Saint-Germain enters the fixture looking to build momentum and maintain their historical dominance in this head-to-head matchup. Meanwhile, Brest will aim to leverage their home-pitch advantage to secure a statement result against the reigning powerhouse.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 kick-off?

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain takes place at Stade Francis-Le Blé in Brest, with kick-off scheduled for the confirmed time listed above.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade Francis le Ble

How to buy Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between Stade Brestois and Paris Saint-Germain on September 13, 2026, at Stade Francis-Le Blé, follow these standard options:

Official Club Channels: Check the official Stade Brestois website for primary ticket sales, member-priority access, and box office availability. Because this is a high-profile home fixture against PSG, official tickets sell out quickly.

Resale Marketplaces & Ticket Aggregators: If primary tickets are sold out through the club, secure secondary platforms and ticket comparison sites (such as StubHub) aggregate listings.

How much do Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Brest versus Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match on September 13, 2026, generally vary depending on the platform and seating tier:

Official Box Office: Face-value tickets directly through Stade Brestois typically start around €30 to €50 for standard home seating, though availability for high-profile matches like PSG is heavily restricted and usually requires club membership.

Secondary Marketplaces & Resale Platforms: On ticket aggregation and secondary sites (such as StubHub), prices for this fixture generally start around €80 to €160 for upper-tier or general admission views, and can scale well higher depending on demand and exact block location.

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Form

Brest have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Le Mans in Ligue 1 on August 22, their first competitive result of the new season. Prior to that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in a friendly, and drew 2-2 with Venezia in another warm-up game. Brest scored ten goals across those five matches but conceded nine, reflecting an open and at times vulnerable defensive record in pre-season.

PSG's last five results show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-2 draw at Rennes on August 23, where a second-half comeback rescued a point on the opening Ligue 1 weekend. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Lens in the Super Cup and beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup. PSG scored six goals and conceded six across those five games, a mixed return that reflects an unsettled start to the campaign.

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place on May 10, 2026, when PSG won 1-0 at home in Ligue 1. Across the last five encounters, PSG hold a commanding record with four wins to Brest's none, with one match not producing a Brest victory. The most emphatic result in that run came in the Champions League on February 19, 2025, when PSG won 7-0 at the Parc des Princes. PSG have scored 19 goals across those five meetings and conceded just two.