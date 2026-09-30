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Bundesliga
team-logoBorussia Moenchengladbach
Ista-Borussia-Park
team-logoHoffenheim
Book Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Tickets
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How to get Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Hoffenheim
Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Borussia Mönchengladbach take on Hoffenheim on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

Historically, this matchup has consistently produced high-scoring, entertaining contests, averaging over five goals per game across their recent top-flight encounters. Gladbach will look to capitalize on home field advantage after securing a decisive 4–0 victory in their last home league meeting against Hoffenheim.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim TicketsBuy Now

When is Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim kicks off at the Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 6
Ista-Borussia-Park

How to buy Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at BORUSSIA-PARK, you can follow these main channels:

1. Official Ticket Channels

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach Official Ticketshop: The safest and most direct way is through Gladbach's official online ticket portal. Tickets typically go through a phased release, starting with club members before opening to the general public if seats remain available.
  • Secondary Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt): Gladbach operates an official ticket resale platform via their main site. If the match sells out, club members and fans resell their tickets securely at original face value.
  • Away Supporters Sector: If you are supporting Hoffenheim, away section tickets are distributed directly through TSG Hoffenheim's official ticketing shop for visiting club members and season ticket holders.

2. Third-Party Resale Platforms

  • Secondary Ticket Marketplaces: Secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list secondary tickets. Keep in mind that prices on secondary marketplaces often fluctuate based on demand and can be higher than official face-value prices.
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim TicketsBuy Now

How much do Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at BORUSSIA-PARK vary based on seating category and purchase channel:

1. Official Face-Value Prices (Gladbach Ticketshop)

  • Standing Terrace (Nordkurve): Approximately €16 – €19
  • Standard Seating (Upper & Lower Tiers): Approximately €19 – €55 (depending on proximity to central pitch view)
  • Official Zweitmarkt (Resale Exchange): Sold at original face value, usually ranging between €16 and €55 with no secondary markups.

2. Secondary Resale Marketplaces

I tickets are sold out through official club channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub prices fluctuate based on market demand

  • Starting/Entry-Level Tickets: Around €22 – €30
  • Average Ticket Range: €50 – €140+ (subject to seat tier, availability, and demand closer to matchday)
  • VIP & Hospitality: Starting from €250 – €300+
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim TicketsBuy Now

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Form

Borussia Mönchengladbach have lost all three of their last five competitive matches that count in the Bundesliga, with their only wins coming in a DFB-Pokal tie against TSV Schott Mainz (5-0) and a pre-season friendly against Aston Villa (2-1). Their most recent result was a 5-0 defeat at SC Freiburg. Across the five matches, Gladbach scored nine goals and conceded 13, with their Bundesliga losses alone accounting for a 3-12 goal record.

Hoffenheim have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over VfB Stuttgart, with Hlozek scoring twice. They also beat Erzgebirge Aue 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal and drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season. The TSG scored 11 goals and conceded eight across those five games.

BMG

BMG - Form

RBL
L3-0
ELV
L3-4
SCF
L5-0
M05
L3-4
SIE
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/16
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5
TSG

TSG - Form

KOE
L3-2
BVB
L2-3
VFB
W2-1
OFI
L2-0
SCP
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came on 16 May 2026 in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Mönchengladbach winning 4-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Gladbach have won twice, Hoffenheim have won twice, and one match ended in a draw — a 4-4 result at the Borussia-Park in May 2025. The five meetings have produced 27 goals in total, averaging more than five per game.

Head to Head

Borussia MoenchengladbachDrawHoffenheim
2
1
2
Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
4
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
0
FT
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
5
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
1
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
4
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
4
FT
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
1
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
2
FT
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
4
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
3
FT
14Goals Scored14
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
440092+712
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
6
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
42118807
W
D
W
L
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
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