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Championship
team-logoBlackburn Rovers
Ewood Park
team-logoNorwich City
Book Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
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How to get Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Blackburn Rovers
Norwich City
Championship

Blackburn Rovers take on Norwich City in the Championship. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Blackburn Rovers host Norwich City on Tuesday, Desember 8, 2026 at Ewood Park in Blackburn.

In recent head-to-head fixtures, Norwich City has held the upper hand, including a 2-0 victory at Carrow Road and a clean-sheet win at Ewood Park during previous Championship meetings. Blackburn Rovers are looking to overturn a winless run against the Canaries, having last secured a positive result or competitive victory against them back in late 2023.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Championship kick-off?

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City takes place at Ewood Park in Blackburn on Tuesday, Desember 8, 2026.

crest
Championship - Game Week 20
Ewood Park

How to buy Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Blackburn Rovers or Norwich City ticket offices and club websites, which is the primary and most secure method for securing home or away supporter seats.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Adult: Start from £28 to £35.50.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission / Standard Seats: Typically start around £63.
  • Prime View / Longside Seating: Averaging between £73 and £95+.
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Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Championship: Everything you need to know

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City Form

Blackburn have won two and lost three of their last five Championship matches, scoring seven goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home win over West Ham United, which followed back-to-back defeats to Stoke City (1-2) and Swansea City (0-4). The Swansea loss was particularly damaging, with Blackburn conceding four without reply.

Norwich have been in sharp form, winning four of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win away at Bristol City, and they followed a 4-0 victory at Derby County with that emphatic performance. The Canaries' only defeat in that stretch came at Portsmouth, losing 1-0, but they have scored 15 goals across the five matches.

BLB

BLB - Form

WBA
L3-2
WRE
W2-0
SWA
L4-0
STK
L1-2
WHU
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NOR

NOR - Form

POR
L0-1
CHA
W1-3
WAT
W3-2
DER
W0-4
BRC
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Norwich City beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Carrow Road in the Championship. Before that, Blackburn hosted Norwich in August 2025 and lost 0-2 at Ewood Park. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Norwich have won three, with two matches ending in 1-1 draws. Blackburn are yet to win any of the five most recent meetings between the clubs.

Head to Head

Blackburn RoversDrawNorwich City
0
3
2
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
2
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
2
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
1
FT
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
2
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
2
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
1
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

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