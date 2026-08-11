Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
The FA cup trophy is pictured prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images
Book FA Cup Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy FA Cup 2026/27 tickets: Confirmed round dates, average ticket prices & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
FA Cup

Check out how you could be seated at the grand finale of the FA Cup with all the ticket information you need to know

The 2026/27 FA Cup promises to live up to its reputation as the world’s most unpredictable knockout competition, as clubs from across the English football pyramid compete for a spot at Wembley Stadium for the ultimate showdown.

After months of qualifying rounds, giant-killings, and high-octane drama, the stage will be set for another showpiece final at the home of English football in May 2027.

Let GOAL guide you through all the vital ticket information, including how to buy them, estimated costs, the competition schedule, and premium options.

Book FA Cup TicketsBook Tickets

What is the FA Cup schedule?

The qualifying rounds for this season’s FA Cup kicked off on Saturday, 8 August 2026. 

The complete competition spans over nine months, culminating in the showpiece final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 22 May 2027.

Key round dates for the tournament proper include:

  • November 7, 2026: First Round Proper (EFL League One & Two enter)
  • December 5, 2026: Second Round Proper
  • January 9, 2027: Third Round Proper (Premier League & Championship enter)
  • February 13, 2027: Fourth Round Proper
  • March 6, 2027: Fifth Round Proper
  • April 3, 2027: Quarter-finals
  • April 24–25, 2027: Semi-finals
  • May 22, 2027: Final

How to buy FA Cup match tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly from official participating club ticket portals is the safest and most reliable way to secure FA Cup seats.

  • Priority Allocations: FA Cup match tickets are not automatically included in a club's standard season ticket package. However, season ticket holders and official club members are given first priority access during dedicated purchasing windows.
  • Wembley Allocations (Semi-Finals & Final): Participating clubs in the semi-finals and final receive individual ticket allocations (typically around 30,000 tickets per club for Wembley ties). These are distributed directly by the finalist clubs based on loyalty points and season ticket status.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: For supporters who miss out on official club allocations, secondary platforms offer alternative resale options for high-demand matches. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

Book FA Cup TicketsBook Tickets

How much are FA Cup match tickets?

Demand and ticket prices increase as the competition progresses toward the Wembley showpiece in May. Here's a breakdown of the average ticket prices:

  • Host Club Discretion (Rounds 1–6): The FA sets a minimum ticket price of £10 for the early rounds through to the Quarter-finals. Home clubs set face-value prices based on the opponent tier and seating location.
  • Wembley Tiering (Semi-Finals & Final): Official Wembley prices are standardized across Category 1 to Category 4 seating bands, with adult tickets ranging from £30 to £120 for semi-finals and £50 to £255 for the final.
DateRoundLocationEst. Average Face-Value Price
Saturday, Nov 7, 2026First Round ProperVarious Grounds£10 – £25
Saturday, Dec 5, 2026Second Round ProperVarious Grounds£15 – £30
Saturday, Jan 9, 2027Third Round ProperVarious Grounds£20 – £45
Saturday, Feb 13, 2027Fourth Round ProperVarious Grounds£25 – £50
Saturday, Mar 6, 2027Fifth Round ProperVarious Grounds£30 – £60
Saturday, Apr 3, 2027Quarter-finalsVarious Grounds£35 – £75
Saturday, Apr 24, 2027Semi-finalsWembley Stadium, London£45 – £90 (Avg: ~£60)
Saturday, May 22, 2027FinalWembley Stadium, London£50 – £175+ (Avg: ~£100)
Securing FA Cup tickets allows passionate supporters to experience the timeless magic, giant-killings, and intense knockout drama of English football live. To ensure your newly registered user profile receives the absolute highest return on your initial layout, utilizing a registration code is highly beneficial. Visit our dedicated page to activate your introductory bonus using our official betwinner promo code.

Frequently asked questions

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring FA Cup tickets. Early booking is essential, with season ticket holders and registered members generally having the best chance of securing seats. FA Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

The FA Cup also offers some fans a rare opportunity to see their sides in action. It’s growing increasingly difficult for supporters to get their hands on Premier League match tickets, so these Cup ties come as a possible alternative route for some.

Tickets for this year’s FA Cup semi-finals and final will also be sold via the relevant competing clubs, once they are known. Both sides are allocated approximately 30,000 tickets for these Wembley games. There will always be high demand for Wembley tickets and this year won’t be any different.

Here’s a rundown of the last ten FA Cup finals:

Year                                               WinnerRunner-UpScore
2025Crystal Palace      Manchester City1-0
2024     Manchester UnitedManchester City2-1
2023Manchester CityManchester United 2-1
2022     LiverpoolChelsea6-5 (pens)
2021     Leicester CityChelsea1-0
2020     ArsenalChelsea2-1
2019     Manchester CityWatford6-0
2018     ChelseaManchester United1-0
2017ArsenalChelsea2-1
2016     Manchester UnitedCrystal Palace2-1 (aet)

45 different clubs have reigned supreme since the inaugural addition of the FA Cup in 1872, but these are the most successful sides in the competition’s history

Trophies / Club(s)

14: Arsenal

13: Manchester United

8: Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur

7: Manchester City, Aston Villa

6: Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers

The FA Cup Final 2026 will kick-off at 3pm BST on Saturday, May 16, at Wembley Stadium.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google