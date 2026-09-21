Nico O'Reilly lifts lid on his aim to win a historic quadruple with Man City

Manchester City full-back Nico O'Reilly has revealed how he's determined to win all four trophies on offer with Enzo Maresca's side this season. Speaking exclusively to Adebayo Akinfenwa on a special episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast after he received his PFA Young Player of the Year award, the England defender opened up on his goals for the 2026-27 campaign and has agreed to perform a 'Beast Mode' celebration when he next finds the net.