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FA Cup

FA Cup Overview

Adebayo Akinfenwa Nico O'Reilly

Nico O'Reilly lifts lid on his aim to win a historic quadruple with Man City

Manchester City full-back Nico O'Reilly has revealed how he's determined to win all four trophies on offer with Enzo Maresca's side this season. Speaking exclusively to Adebayo Akinfenwa on a special episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast after he received his PFA Young Player of the Year award, the England defender opened up on his goals for the 2026-27 campaign and has agreed to perform a 'Beast Mode' celebration when he next finds the net.

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Explore Betting on GOAL
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FA Cup, fixtures & results

Friday 3 April
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
7
Port Vale badge
Port Vale
PVL
0
FT
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Saturday 4 April
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
pen 2 - 4
Friday 24 April
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
FT
Saturday 25 April
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Friday 15 May
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1FC Seoul crestFC Seoul30195656253162
L
W
L
W
W
2Ulsan HD FC crestUlsan HD FC30145114540547
L
W
W
D
W
3Jeju SK crestJeju SK30121083529646
W
D
W
D
W
4Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC crestJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC301111838281044
D
L
D
W
D
5Gangwon FC crestGangwon FC29101273628842
L
D
D
W
D
More

Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Arsenal have won the FA Cup 14 times, more than any other club. Their most recent victory came in 2020, but there is a club from Manchester hot on their heels...

A total of 745 clubs will be participating in the 2024-25 FA Cup, spanning from the Premier League down to Level 9 of the English football league system, with teams from the Level 10 acting as stand-ins in case a team from the aforementioned levels drops out from the competition. The inaugural FA Cup in 1871-82 had just 15 teams participating in it.

Former Liverpool defender Ian Callaghan, with 88 appearances, is FA Cup's record-appearance maker in history.

The all-time top scorer in the FA Cup is Ian Rush, with 41 goals in 62 games, primarily scored during his time as a centre forward for Liverpool.

Paris Hamilton-Downes became the youngest player to ever feature in the FA Cup, debuting at 13 years, 11 months, and one day.for Carshalton Athletic in 2019.

The FA Cup has featured many football legends, including Steven Gerrard, Ryan Giggs, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, and Frank Lampard. Modern-day superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Aguero have also made their mark on the competition.

Legendary managers such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola have guided their teams to success in the FA Cup. Notably, Wenger holds the record for most FA Cup victories as a manager, with seven titles to his name.