How the Women's Super League established itself as the go-to destination for world-class superstars

Between them, Barca and Lyon have won 10 of the last 11 Champions League titles. Lyon represent six of those triumphs and have reached another two finals. Barca, meanwhile, have four continental crowns and have been runners-up three times. It is at these two clubs where a shot at European glory is greatest.

But that, and relentless domestic dominance, is seemingly no longer enough for elite players. While those successes are incredible and moments they will always savour, the best players want to be challenged more often and the WSL is the only league in Europe where that is possible on a consistent basis.

Last season, Barcelona took 87 points from a maximum of 90 to win their seventh successive Liga F title. In all competitions, the Blaugrana lost just one game en route to a quadruple.

In France, Lyon exuded similar dominance, going unbeaten in all domestic games to win a treble. Their only defeats were in the first legs of two Champions League ties, which they ultimately won on aggregate, and the European final to Barca. Bayern Munich, too, only lost in continental competition last season, picking up 74 out of a possible 78 points to win the Frauen-Bundesliga as part of a domestic treble.

With Italy's Serie A showing promise as a league but still growing, it is England and the WSL that has the most regular and consistent top-level competitiveness that players desire.

Last season, the title was won by Manchester City, who dropped 11 points. Eighteen wins from 22 games is pretty impressive, but dropping so many points and winning the title is almost unheard of in rival leagues. In Spain, a champion hasn't dropped 11 points since the 2017-18 season, and it hasn't happened in Germany since the 2016-17 campaign. In France, adjustments have to be made to translate to three points for a win and one for a draw as the last time it happened in today’s rules was in 2003-04, when the league actually awarded four points for a win and two for a draw.

In the last eight seasons, the eventual WSL champion has dropped more points en route to the title than the title-winners in all of France, Germany and Spain six times. On the other two occasions, in the 2024-25 and 2018-19 seasons, the eventual Frauen-Bundesliga champion dropped one more point than the eventual WSL champion.