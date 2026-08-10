"I have a contract at Barcelona, but in football you never know," Ferran Torres told NBC last week when quizzed on whether he could leave Camp Nou before the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1. "I am just waiting to make the right decision, but I don’t know it yet."

The 26-year-old was speaking while on a promotional tour in New York, the day before stepping out to throw the ceremonial baseball pitch at Yankee Stadium, and has since visited the Baltimore Ravens' training facility to offer words of inspiration to the NFL team. It's been an unforgettable couple of months for Torres, who was the surprise hero for Spain in their 2026 World Cup final victory over Argentina.

La Roja secured their second global title thanks to Torres' dramatic goal in extra time, which he described as "the best moment in my life" in a subsequent interview with CNN. This is probably the closest Torres will ever get to superstar status, and it would appear that he is ready to capitalise.

According to ESPN, Torres has told Barcelona officials that he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain, having already agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 giants. Barca are open to a sale, with Torres now into the final year of his contract, and an opening bid from PSG is expected imminently.

It is very much up for debate, though, as to whether a move to the Parc des Princes is the "right decision" for Torres. There's always been a sense that he hasn't felt fully appreciated at Camp Nou, but the cold reality of life at PSG is unlikely to be any different for a player who still doesn't sit in the world-class bracket.