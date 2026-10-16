Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly and the Lionesses regulars who must use international break disappointment as World Cup wake-up calls or risk missing out on England's summer squad

For a camp that featured two games that England were expected to - and ultimately did - win comfortably, there has been a lot to talk about this week when it comes to the Lionesses. With a new shape to dissect and four debutantes to analyse, it's been more eventful than some might have expected, not least because it could end up being a sliding doors moment for several England regulars when it comes to their chances of making the 2027 Women's World Cup squad.

Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly, Aggie Beever-Jones and Grace Clinton were all left out by Sarina Wiegman this month, with the Lionesses boss expecting higher performances levels from all four. While Toone and Clinton would eventually be called into camp due to injuries to others, neither got on the pitch across the two games, and the way both encounters played out will have only raised further alarms for those on the outside looking in.

The focus for all four changes now as club football returns. Performing well for their respective teams will be imperative if they are to reverse the negative momentum that is accumulating when it comes to their international prospects.

Is it too late for some? Or has this wake-up call come just in time to help each individual battle their way back into the thinking ahead of the World Cup?