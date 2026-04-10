Erica Parkinson: Sarina Wiegman's youngest-ever Lionesses call-up who is thriving in Portugal and eligible for four countries

Making her debut for the U23s in a 1-0 win, and as the youngest player on either side until England introduced 16-year-old Chloe Sarwie late in the second half, the creative midfielder caught the eye not only with her clever passing and confidence in taking on a shooting opportunity, but also her work rate.

"I got told Erica had run like seven kilometres at half-time," Emma Coates, then the U23s head coach, said after the game. "She was all over the place, in a good way. Her energy is infectious."

Clearly, the manner in which Parkinson has made that step up hasn't gone unnoticed further along the England pathway, either. Just last week, only four months on from that U23s debut, Wiegman named the teenager to her senior Lionesses squad for the first time, making her the youngest call-up in the Dutchwoman's tenure.

"She was surprised," Wiegman said. "She was speechless, she said, but she was very happy and surprised and excited, of course."

Eligible for four different nations and a speaker of four languages, Parkinson won't be a name overly familiar to fans of the Lionesses, as she plays her club football in Portugal with Valarades Gaia, for whom she debuted at just 15 years old. So, just who is this talented midfielder and what is it that has impressed Wiegman enough for her to give the young star such a huge opportunity?