Zidane changes the positions of Mbappé, Dembélé and Olise

Zinedine Zidane begins his reign as France coach with a trip to face Turkey next Friday, in the opening round of the UEFA Nations League.

"Zizou" looks set to build his side around a 4-3-3, a clear break from the system Didier Deschamps favoured in his final stretch in charge.

According to French newspaper "L'Équipe", Zidane made his intentions plain from Tuesday evening at the Clairefontaine camp. Wednesday's session pointed the same way, with Kylian Mbappé stationed on the left flank, Ousmane Dembélé leading the line as an out-and-out striker, and Michael Olise on the right.

Manu Koné is likely to sit in the holding role, with Adrien Rabiot and Rayan Cherki linking play alongside him.

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Mbappé missed Tuesday's first near-complete team session with a cold, skipping both lunch and training. He is expected to recover in time to face Turkey.

"L'Équipe" report that the clearest attacking plan hands Dembélé the out-and-out striker role, with Mbappé on the left, moving away from the 4-2-3-1 Deschamps used in his final phase and pushing Michael Olise into the playmaker slot.

Zidane made another organisational call too. He kept the captain's armband with Mbappé when he plays, then named three deputies from the most-capped players in the current squad: Dembélé on 67 matches, Rabiot on 66 and Jules Koundé on 56. It echoes the seniority system Zidane once used at Real Madrid.

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