GOAL takes a look at who holds the record for youngest footballer in Premier League history

There is an adage in football that holds if a player is good enough, then they are old enough. However, it remains a rare sight to see young teens plying their trade at senior level in the Premier League, such is the physicality and pace of the competition.

Nevertheless, precocious talents do emerge from time to time, with many going on to forge fairly respectable careers for themselves in the game.

So who are the youngest players to play in the Premier League and what about the youngest goalscorers? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Who is the youngest Premier League player in history?

Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player to play in the Premier League at 15 years and 181 days when he came on for Arsenal against Brentford on September 18, 2022. Nwaneri wrote his name into the history books when he replaced Fabio Vieira in injury time of the game.

Prior to that, the youngest player to make an appearance in the league had been Harvey Elliott, who made history on May 4, 2019, playing for Fulham against Wolves aged just 16 years and 30 days.

You can see a list of the youngest players to play in the Premier League in the table below.

Player Age Fixture Date Ethan Nwaneri 15 years & 181 days Brentford vs Arsenal September 18, 2022 Harvey Elliott 16 years & 30 days Wolves vs Fulham May 4, 2019 Matthew Briggs 16 years & 68 days Middlesbrough vs Fulham May 13, 2007 Izzy Brown 16 years & 117 days West Brom vs Wigan May 4, 2013 Aaron Lennon 16 years & 129 days Tottenham vs Leeds United August 23, 2003

Youngest Premier League goalscorers

James Vaughan holds the record for youngest player to score in the Premier League, having struck the back of the net for Everton against Crystal Palace at the age of 16 and 270 days.

Player Age Date Game James Vaughan 16 years 270 days April 10, 2005 Everton vs Crystal Palace James Milner 16 years 256 days December 26, 2002 Leeds United vs Sunderland Wayne Rooney 16 years 360 days October 19, 2002 Everton vs Arsenal Cesc Fabregas 17 years 113 days August 25, 2004 Arsenal vs Blackburn Michael Owen 17 years 143 days May 6, 1997 Liverpool vs Wimbledon

Before Vaughan, the record was held by James Milner, who scored for Leeds United against Sunderland in 2002 at the age of 16 and 356 days.

Wayne Rooney was just 16 years and 360 days old when he announced himself with a sensational goal for Everton against Arsenal in the same season. Michael Owen was 17 years and 143 days old when he struck for Liverpool against Wimbledon in May 1997.