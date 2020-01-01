'I want to stay at Inter' - Young expresses desire to extend his stay at San Siro

The former England international is due to become a free agent this summer, but he hopes to remain on the Nerazzurri's books for a while longer

Ashley Young has expressed his desire to extend his stay at beyond the summer, while admitting he has fallen in "love" with .

Young completed a surprise £1.28 million move to San Siro from in the January transfer window, putting pen to paper on an initial six-month contract with the giants.

The 34-year-old had spent the previous eight-and-a-half years of his career at Old Trafford, but sought to undertake a new challenge in a different league after falling down the squad pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The veteran full-back has since featured in six games across all competitions for Inter, helping them compete for a first Scudetto since 2010, and they are in the latter stages of both the and .

Young has made a bright start to his spell in Milan, but the coronavirus outbreak has called a temporary halt to his progress, and it is not yet known for certain when the 2019-20 campaign will resume.

Serie A has been suspended indefinitely amid the global pandemic, which leaves Young's future very much up in the air, despite the fact Inter have the option to keep hold of the defender for another year.

When asked if he would like to remain with the Nerazzurri for at least one more season, the ex-United star told Corriere Della Sera: "Of course I do. I love Italy, Milan, the warmth of the fans.

"I want to stay and win. I'm learning the language, the people are very passionate. When you talk, you actually scream."

Young went on to explain how Inter boss Antonio Conte convinced him to join the club, describing the Italian as a "born winner" with a strong mentality.

"When Conte called me, I immediately felt his passion, he transmitted it to me," he said. "It was a good opportunity and I said: 'I'm going there, I want to be part of something great.'

"He's not sitting down for even moment, but seeing him like that is a boost for the players. He has a winning mentality, he is a born winner and a fighter."

Inter lost 2-0 against in a match staged behind closed doors at the Allianz Stadium just before the enforced break came into effect, slipping nine points behind the reigning champions in the Serie A standings as a result.

Conte's men were also beaten by the Bianconeri at San Siro in the first half of the season, but Young does not wish to make any premature evaluations.

"We do the maths at the end of the season. Then it's true, they beat us," he added. "For a day, however, each of us can be what we are not, positive or negative.

"They certainly have more experience than we do."