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Lamine Yamal continued to rewrite the record books after scoring the goal that put Barcelona ahead against hosts Deportivo La Coruña on Sunday in the 14th round of La Liga, taking him to 41 La Liga goals before reaching the age of 20.

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That tally puts the 19-year-old Spanish winger level with Real Madrid's 27-year-old French star Kylian Mbappe at the top of the list for most goals scored in Europe's top five leagues before the age of 20 over the last 30 seasons, according to French outlet "stats foot".

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Former Liverpool star Michael Owen sits just behind them, with 40 goals at the same stage of his career.

Taking top spot outright is only a matter of time. Yamal still has more than seven months to go before he turns 20.

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His goal came in the second minute at the Riazor. Yamal tried to pick out team-mate Dani Olmo, but Olmo let the ball run straight through into the net.

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Barcelona went into the match top of La Liga on 36 points, two clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid and three ahead of Real Madrid in third.