Share Follow GOAL on Google

Kylian Mbappe continued to shine for Real Madrid, reaching 25 goal contributions in all competitions this season, with 20 goals and five assists. That makes the Frenchman the second-highest contributor to goals among players in Europe's top five leagues.

Advertisement

Only Barcelona's young Spanish winger Lamine Yamal sits ahead of Mbappe, with 26 goal contributions (13 goals and 13 assists), according to Opta.

Read more

New Congress threatens Infantino's throne: will the Democrats join forces with the Europeans to topple him?

Guardiola insists he will not return to Barcelona and explains the difference between Spain and Germany

Advertisement Advertisement

The Frenchman's numbers don't stop there. He's now hit 70 LaLiga goals in just 79 games for Real Madrid.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Valencia vs Osasuna FanCode

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona FanCode

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal FanCode

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla FanCode

Espanyol vs Getafe FanCode

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid FanCode











No one has reached that mark faster in the competition since former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan also needed 79 games to get there, back in 2017.

Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired. He opened his account for the club against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

Advertisement

His debut season set the tone: 44 goals in 59 games in all competitions and the European Golden Shoe. He kept up that scoring rate the following season, netting 42.

In April 2026, Mbappe brought up 100 goals for Real Madrid in 116 games. He's kept adding to that tally this season, cementing his status as one of the leading goalscorers in European football.

Advertisement

On Saturday, though, his goal against Deportivo Alaves was only a consolation as Real Madrid lost 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 14th round of LaLiga.

Jude Bellingham picked him out, and Mbappe drilled a powerful shot home from inside the penalty area.

Advertisement

Alaves had struck first through Toni Martinez in the 22nd minute. Dean Huijsen was at fault, failing with a pass back to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Ibrahima Konate, Real Madrid's other defender, tried to clear Martinez's shot, but it hit him and crossed the goal line before he could get it away.

Advertisement

Mariano Diaz then turned the ball into the net after Konate's clearance and apologised to the fans of his former club Real Madrid. The goal was eventually credited to Martinez.

Deportivo Alaves doubled their lead over their hosts in the 61st minute through Angel Perez.

Advertisement

Mariano Diaz provided the assist. Perez rounded goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and fired into the net in front of defender Dean Huijsen, who once again shared responsibility for a goal by the visitors.

