Kylian Mbappe continued to shine for Real Madrid, reaching 25 goal contributions in all competitions this season, with 20 goals and five assists. That makes the Frenchman the second-highest contributor to goals among players in Europe's top five leagues.
Only Barcelona's young Spanish winger Lamine Yamal sits ahead of Mbappe, with 26 goal contributions (13 goals and 13 assists), according to Opta.
Read more
New Congress threatens Infantino's throne: will the Democrats join forces with the Europeans to topple him?
Guardiola insists he will not return to Barcelona and explains the difference between Spain and Germany
The Frenchman's numbers don't stop there. He's now hit 70 LaLiga goals in just 79 games for Real Madrid.
No one has reached that mark faster in the competition since former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan also needed 79 games to get there, back in 2017.
Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired. He opened his account for the club against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.
His debut season set the tone: 44 goals in 59 games in all competitions and the European Golden Shoe. He kept up that scoring rate the following season, netting 42.
In April 2026, Mbappe brought up 100 goals for Real Madrid in 116 games. He's kept adding to that tally this season, cementing his status as one of the leading goalscorers in European football.
On Saturday, though, his goal against Deportivo Alaves was only a consolation as Real Madrid lost 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 14th round of LaLiga.
Jude Bellingham picked him out, and Mbappe drilled a powerful shot home from inside the penalty area.
Alaves had struck first through Toni Martinez in the 22nd minute. Dean Huijsen was at fault, failing with a pass back to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Ibrahima Konate, Real Madrid's other defender, tried to clear Martinez's shot, but it hit him and crossed the goal line before he could get it away.
Mariano Diaz then turned the ball into the net after Konate's clearance and apologised to the fans of his former club Real Madrid. The goal was eventually credited to Martinez.
Deportivo Alaves doubled their lead over their hosts in the 61st minute through Angel Perez.
Mariano Diaz provided the assist. Perez rounded goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and fired into the net in front of defender Dean Huijsen, who once again shared responsibility for a goal by the visitors.
View Author Profile
Professional Summary
A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.
I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.
Personal Background & Football Philosophy
My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.
One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.
Areas of Expertise
Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:
Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.
Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.
Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.
Career Milestones & Highlights
Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.
All-Time Favorite XI:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.
Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.
Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.
Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.