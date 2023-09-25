Xavi Simons 'emotionally tied' to Leipzig as Bundesliga giants look to further his stay in Germany

RB Leipzig's Director of Football, Max Eberl believes the team will do everything possible to retain Xavi Simons post this season.

Leipzig want to keep Simons

Loan deal ends in July 2024

Simons 'emotionally tied' to club

WHAT HAPPENED? Earlier this month, RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose expressed his desire to keep the Dutch midfielder even after the end of the season, when his loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain expires. The same has now been reiterated by Eberl who believes Simons is 'emotionally tied' to the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Of course, we have the intention to extend this in the best case scenario,” said sports director Max Eberl to kicker (Monday edition). “Xavi got off to a very good start and he is currently having a very good run. I think we're currently tying him emotionally to RB Leipzig."

"After all, surprising things sometimes happen over the course of a season, Eberl continued: "We're trying to ensure that he stays with us longer in the summer of 2024."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After only a few weeks into the season, the PSG loanee has been one of the key players at RB Leipzig with three goals and five assists in five Bundesliga games. The fact that Leipzig do not have a buy option for the Dutchman does not indicate that Xavi will only be in Leipzig for one year.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Simons will be involved with Leipzig when they take on Wehen Wiesbaden in the first round of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday, September 27.