Xavi makes bizarre 'horny' comment about Barcelona facing Real Madrid

Barcelona manager Xavi expressed in unusual terms how excited he is to be playing Real Madrid.

Barcelona face Real Madrid on Sunday

Xavi is looking forward to the occasion

The winner will go top of La Liga

WHAT HAPPENED? Two of Spain's biggest clubs go head to head this weekend. In anticipation of the match, the Barcelona boss reflected on how much he enjoyed featuring in the big games when he was a player, and it seems as if that "spectacular" feeling hasn't left him as a manager.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't know if it makes me horny, I don't know if it's the right word. But I like playing against Real Madrid," he said. "I'm competitive. I'd like to continue being a footballer to play this type of match.

"It's spectacular to play a match like this. Motivation is maximum, it's an opportunity to emerge as leaders of the competition."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca are currently top of La Liga, but only on goal difference (which is +7). A defeat would see them drop three points behind Madrid.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI? After drawing with Inter midweek – all but confirming their elimination from the Champions League – Barcelona will need to get their season back on track with a positive result on Sunday.