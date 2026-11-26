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Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Wesley Fofana has offered a formal apology following a controversial and unauthorised interview that sparked a significant backlash. The French defender drew criticism from the Blues faithful after appearing to joke about a high-profile penalty miss during a lengthy podcast appearance.

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Alonso confirms Fofana apology

The Chelsea manager has moved to draw a line under the internal disciplinary issue involving Fofana. The centre-back found himself in hot water with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy after participating in a two-and-a-half-hour interview with French YouTuber Zack Nani without the club's permission. During the discussion, Fofana’s light-hearted tone regarding a recent cup exit reportedly infuriated portions of the Chelsea fanbase.

The controversy stems from Fofana's reflections on Chelsea's Carabao Cup fourth-round exit against Liverpool. The defender missed a vital penalty in a 6-5 shootout loss at Anfield after the match finished 1-1. During the podcast, the former Leicester City man was seen laughing while describing his wayward spot-kick, which cleared the crossbar after team-mates Emmanuel Emegha, Valentin Barco, and Giorgi Mamardashvili had also been involved in the dramatic conclusion.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, Alonso made it clear that the situation had been dealt with behind closed doors. "We have addressed that with him [Fofana]. He has apologised," Alonso said, as quoted by Evening Standard. The Spaniard was firm in his assessment of the player's conduct, adding: "It was not right, he has said it is not going to be repeated, these types of things."

Fofana explains penalty nightmare

Fofana offered a candid, if perhaps too relaxed, perspective on his role in the Liverpool defeat. The defender had already endured a difficult night after conceding a penalty for handball which Cody Gakpo converted, shortly after Morgan Rogers had initially put the Blues ahead. Despite the double setback, Fofana insisted he was quick to move past the disappointment of the Anfield result.

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"The Liverpool match was tough to take, but I moved on quickly because that’s just part of football," Fofana was quoted as saying during the interview with Nani. "I took responsibility for the penalty - I missed it - and, well, I knew I wasn’t a good penalty taker to begin with, you know [laughs]?"

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Handling the pressure of experience

Despite the criticism, Fofana defended his decision to step up during the shootout, citing his role as a senior figure in a relatively young Chelsea squad. He explained that his experience helped him process the failure more easily than some of his less-seasoned team-mates might have. He suggested that his history of dealing with setbacks allowed him to shrug off the personal attacks that followed the miss.

"But after the penalty, I stepped up, because I’m one of the most experienced players. Out on the field, there were a lot of young guys. And, well, you had to get out there, you know? You’ve got to go for it. And the way I look at it, if I fail, well, I’ve been through things. I’ve lived through a lot. If I fail, it’s not that it’s not a big deal - sure, it sucks, obviously - but as for me, if I’m the one being attacked, it’s no big deal," Fofana explained.

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Moving on from Anfield failure

The defender concluded his thoughts by describing the technical failure of his penalty in detail, even noting the reaction of the crowd. He maintained that the nature of modern football means that results change perceptions rapidly, pointing to Chelsea's victory over Manchester United just three days later as the moment the Liverpool narrative began to fade for the squad.

"It’s not the first time I’ve been attacked. It’s fine; it doesn’t matter. I couldn’t care less. I know there’s another match in three days. In three days’ time, you win, and people forget. They’ve already forgotten about your penalty. That’s just how football works. I stepped up, took it, and missed. I sent a real beauty of a shot way over the bar. Did you see my shot? I really blasted it high [laughs]. I remember a fan, way up high, he actually managed to catch the ball. But yeah, I missed, you know. Now, I laugh about it because it’s just part of football - that’s how it goes. And, well, there you have it," Fofana said.