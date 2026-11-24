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Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has opened up on the psychological toll of facing Real Madrid’s elite and the physical battles that nearly drove him out of the game entirely. The Frenchman described a specific Champions League encounter that left him feeling outclassed by the legendary Karim Benzema.

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Fofana opens up on brutal Bernabeu night

Fofana has offered a stark assessment of his experiences facing the world's best, admitting that former Real Madrid captain Benzema left a lasting scar on his professional psyche. Reflecting on Chelsea’s 2023 Champions League quarter-final exit against the Spanish giants, the centre-back confessed to being overwhelmed by the sheer quality on display at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Blues lost both legs 2-0, with Benzema finding the net in the first encounter to set the tone for a dominant Madrid performance.

"Benzema traumatised me. He took us out all by himself. Him and Vinícius, it was just nonsense. Rodrygo, he came to finish the job, because I'm not driven by goals. If we talk about football, the two of them, Vinícius and Benzema, it was too much, it was nonsense. We played against Modrić, they had a dream team,” Fofana revealed during an appearance on the YouTube show Zack, as quoted by Foot Mercato.

The defender compares England's top flight to Europe

The 25-year-old defender was quick to point out that while competing in England’s top flight demands an elite standard, stepping onto Europe’s biggest stage is a different beast altogether. Even with the prestige of representing a heavyweight like Chelsea, he admitted that facing continental royalty at the Santiago Bernabeu served as a stark reality check.

"We went to play at the Santiago Bernabeu and they gave us a football lesson. Chelsea is a high level. You're in a big club, the Premier League is a high level, you're in a big league. But the Champions League is even higher. It’s higher still," Fofana added.

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The brink of early retirement

Beyond the challenges on the pitch, Fofana’s time in West London has been heavily disrupted by a series of long-term fitness issues. The Frenchman has missed a staggering 696 days of action due to various ailments since moving to Stamford Bridge, including a significant ACL injurythat sidelined him for nearly a year. These recurring setbacks eventually led him to a dark place where he seriously considered tearing up his contract and walking away from professional football for good.

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The defender reached a breaking point during the 2024-25 season while working under manager Enzo Maresca. After recovering from major knee surgery, he suffered consecutive thigh injuries that made him feel as though his body was fundamentally broken. "There was a period, when I came back from the ACL and meniscus injuries, I injured my thigh twice under Maresca. A period where I wanted to quit football," Fofana revealed.

Agents intervene to save career

Ultimately, it was the intervention of his representatives that kept Fofana in the game. When he approached his agents with the news that he was ready to retire, they reminded him of his long-term financial commitments and his contract, which currently runs until 2029. They encouraged him to persist, even if he had to spend time on the sidelines, pointing out that he had worked too hard to simply give up on the future he had built for himself and his family.

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"I sat down with my agents, I told them: yeah, that’s it, I’m quitting football. After that, they started talking to me about the contract and all that. They said: ‘Anyway, it’s simple you’ve still got so many years left on your contract, and so much money to earn. Even if you’re going to give up football, you’ll turn up every day, put on a smile, you’ll even stay on the sidelines whilst injured… but you’ve got a contract, you’ve got to see it through.’ Yeah, that makes sense," he concluded.