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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso explained the reasons behind his side's 3-2 defeat away to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Friday, admitting that Chelsea are going through a difficult period.

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Alonso picked apart the defeat when he spoke to the media after the match: "A lot of things didn't go the way we wanted, for sure. We are struggling to hold on to the result. We conceded the first goal. That was the first thing that didn't go right."

He went on: "Then when they scored the second, it was 2-1 and there was still time to play. So conceding the third goal made it very, very difficult. We are going through a difficult moment in terms of solidity and confidence. And we have to work to find solutions. We need to find solutions to get that confidence back in our play. And that is the only way."

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The Spaniard was also asked whether he regretted starting Wesley Fofana, despite the abuse Chelsea supporters had aimed at the defender. His answer was a call for unity: "We have to stay united. Everyone in the dressing room, every single member of the squad, we need them. We need help, and we have to go through this together. We are not leaving anyone out."

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Pressed on the squad's dip in confidence, and whether his players were taking his messages on board, he said: "We are working, we are trying to find solutions, we are trying to give our maximum, but things are not going the way we want. And I don't understand any other way of football than trying to work, and trying again. Even when things are not going right."

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The former Real Madrid coach continued: "Because if we want to achieve something, it has to come from within us. Nobody is going to come from outside and give us the solution and the work we need, the quality we need and the mentality we need. That has to come from inside the team."

Had he spoken to Fofana after the match? His reply was a single word: "No."

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Chelsea stay eighth on 16 points. Forest climb to 14th in the Premier League table with 12.

Igor Jesus gave the hosts the perfect start in the fifth minute. The Brazilian met Daniel Muñoz's cross inside the box and fired a superb first-time shot into the net.

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Chelsea dominated possession but still went in 1-0 down at the break. The London side struggled to break down the home defence, while Forest looked more effective at exploiting the space.

Morgan Gibbs-White doubled Forest's lead from the penalty spot early in the second half, in the 51st minute. The referee pointed to the spot after Wesley Fofana brought down Liam Delap as the striker tried to get past the French defender.

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Chelsea hit back quickly. Dutch substitute Emanuel Emegha pulled one back in the 54th minute, pouncing after a shot from Pedro Neto rebounded.

Gibbs-White restored Forest's two-goal cushion in the 73rd minute, his second of the game and his side's third. Emegha struck again in the 89th minute, but the hosts held on for a 3-2 win.

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The defeat piles more pressure on Alonso and Chelsea. It follows a heavy 4-1 defeat to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge and a 1-0 loss to Sunderland in the round before that.