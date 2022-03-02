'The WWE champion tweeted me!' - Why Arsenal play wrestling music at the Emirates Stadium

It was Wrestlemania weekend in April 2017, and Arsenal were hosting Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsene Wenger’s side were trailing 2-1 at half-time, and were just about to emerge from the tunnel to make their way out onto the pitch for the second half.

It was at that moment that Peter Mujuzi, the stadium DJ, hit the play button and the thunderous sounds of 'Motorhead - The Game' started to boom out of the speakers all around the ground.

For most of the fans inside the Emirates, it was just another rock song, but for those who knew their wrestling, it was the unmistakable sounds of WWE superstar HHH’s entrance music.

That was the start of a craze that now, five years on, is starting to take social media by storm on every Emirates match day.

“I never thought it would get this big,” Mujuzi tells GOAL. “I was just trying to freshen things up a bit.

“I’d been doing the music at the Emirates since the 2015-16 season, and over time it just became a bit repetitive in terms of some of the songs I was playing.

“So I just thought, as a wrestling fan, I would sneak in one of these theme tunes and see if anyone would take any notice.

“Now I can’t really believe the reaction to it.”

After testing the water with HHH’s music in 2017, Mujuzi took a step back from throwing in the odd wrestling-based tune, but that all changed once the pandemic hit.

When Arsenal came out to Triple H's infamous theme tune for the start of the second half. Iconic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1iwV9GrJYs — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 22, 2020

With games being played behind closed doors, he had a bit more freedom to try out a few things.

So out came the HHH tune once again, this time at the start of the second half against Liverpool in July 2020, and the whole thing exploded on social media after it was clearly picked up during Sky Sports' live broadcast.

Fans across the world were loving it, and even HHH had his say.

“I’m very excited,” the 14-time world champion said, when asked about Arsenal using his music.

“What better theme for Arsenal to have blaring over a loud speaker system than Lemmy of Motorhead screaming ‘time to play the game’? There’s nothing better than that.”

“That was kind of cool,” Mujuzi admits. “When that happened, it all went a bit mental and I started to get a bit of a following on Twitter. I thought wow!

“So many people were tweeting about it, so I just thought, if people are liking it, then I’ll keep mixing it up.

“So I got a collection of the music together and thought, let’s just see what happens.”

Now, 18 months on from that game against Liverpool, a wrestling tune at the start of the second half is firmly established as being part of the Emirates routine.

The majority of fans still will not have a clue what is going on, but there are plenty inside the ground who eagerly await Mujuzi’s choice of song at the start of the second half.

And it is not just supporters who are enjoying it, but the wrestlers are getting involved as well.

A Champion choice for the final day of the @PremierLeague. Thanks for walking out to my entrance music, @Arsenal. 🎶Oooh to Be a Gooner 🎶 #ARSWAT @DJSelenki — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 26, 2020

WWE legend Kurt Angle tweeted out a video of his theme tune being played against Crystal Palace, while current AEW superstar Chris Jericho was delighted that his band’s song ‘Judas’ was played during the 0-0 draw with Burnley in January.

“That’s so cool,” the 51-year-old said on Twitter as he retweeted the video.

But of all the interactions he has had with wrestlers on social media, there is one that stands out the most for Mujuzi.

“WWE UK got in contact with me after the Triple H thing and asked if I could play Drew McIntyre’s music,” he says. “Drew obviously is from the UK, and he was world champion at the time.

“So I played the song and he tweeted it and he actually tweeted me. I thought bloody hell, that’s mental!

“That was probably the biggest one. To have the WWE champion tweet me, and he followed me as well. I was like, ‘oh my God!’

“So that has got to be the most epic experience I’ve had from this all.”

Mujuzi grew up in Cricklewood and has always been an Arsenal fan. He first went to Highbury with his dad in 1997, and grew up idolising Dennis Bergkamp.

After the move to the Emirates in 2006, he got a part-time job working at the Armoury megastore while he was at university.

In 2015, he was given the opportunity to take on the role of being the assistant to the stadium announcer and now - seven years on - he is still in control of the music on a match day, but he has also taken on the role of stadium announcer himself.

As an Arsenal fan, it is an opportunity he is relishing, and he is determined to carry on entertaining the 60,000 supporters who turn up every time the Gunners are on home soil.

“I love it,” he says. “I get so much freedom and try to do the best I can to give the fans what they want.

“The demographic, especially at Arsenal, is vast. I can go from the Kinks, to the Clash, then Eminem and Drake.

“And Arsenal have been great. With the wrestling stuff, nobody has ever pulled me aside and said ‘can we have a look at this?’

“If anything, because it’s brought good traction to Arsenal, nobody has batted an eyelid.

“I tried to just subtly bring it in and now it’s become part of the furniture. It’s weird.”

So what’s next for Mujuzi?

After nearly two full years of digging out some wrestling classics every other week, will he be moving on to something new? Or does he still have some favourites up his sleeve?

“There are a few that I want to bring out that I haven’t played yet,” he admits. “But it is nerve wracking because you think, if I hit this and it goes wrong in front of 60,000 people in the stadium and Twitter as well, it will be pretty bad.

Article continues below

“But there are a few ideas that I want to do, so we’ll see as the season goes on.

“The Undertaker one, I would love to play that. But whether it fits, I don’t know. The players coming back onto the pitch hearing that, it might feel way out of place. But it would be cool. Lights out, music hits. That would be so epic!

“I just want people to keep enjoying it. That’s the joy of doing it for me. If people can listen to it, love it and it brings back nostalgia or whatever, that for me is great. I love hearing that.”