Wrexham face transfer fight as Ryan Reynolds’ and Rob McElhenney’s club try to fend off Championship interest in highly rated midfielder

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney reportedly have a transfer fight on their hands at Wrexham, with Tom O’Connor attracting Championship interest.

Dragons back in the Football League

Expected to bolster their ranks

O'Connor generating exit talk

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons are expected to be busy in the summer window, with the Welsh outfit already being linked with several high-profile additions. There may, however, be outgoings alongside the incomings as a number of proven performers register on the recruitment radars of clubs elsewhere.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Highly-rated Irish midfielder O’Connor is among those seeing admiring glances shot in his direction, with The Mirror reporting that Championship side Coventry – who made the play-off final in 2022-23 – are considering a move for the 24-year-old former Southampton and Burton Albion star.

AND WHAT'S MORE: O’Connor made 32 appearances for Wrexham as they secured promotion back to the Football League this season, filling a holding role in Phil Parkinson’s plans. He was among those to enjoy a post-season party in Las Vegas that was paid for by the club’s Hollywood co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are reluctant to part with any prized assets as they prepare to rejoin the League Two ranks, with Parkinson more concerned with getting bodies through the door. He has said on summer transfer plans: “As we have said all along, the aim was to build a squad which would grow with the club. I feel we have got players who are ready for the next level. Of course, a lot of them have played at this level and above. There’s a few who haven’t but I feel they have got the potential to step up.”