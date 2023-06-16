Wrexham striker Paul Mullin joins Casemiro and three Manchester City treble winners in fans' FA Cup Team of the Season

Wrexham goal-machine Paul Mullin has been picked by the fans in the FA Cup Team of the Season along with Casemiro and Riyad Mahrez.

FA Cup Team of the Season revealed

Mullin & Tozer selected from Wrexham

Casemiro the sole Man Utd representative

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin was in devastating form in the 2022-23 season and bagged 47 goals across all competitions including nine strikes in the FA Cup, which saw him win the Golden Ball of the tournament. Now, fans have chosen him to lead the line the in FA Cup Team of the Season as part of a front-three which includes Manchester City's Mahrez and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma on the flanks.

Casemiro is the only player to get featured from Manchester United, and he is joined by Brentford's James McAtee and Gavan Holohan of Grimsby Town. Ben Tozer is another player from Wrexham who has been picked and he partners Manchester City's John Stones at the heart of the defence with Grimsby's Anthony Driscoll-Glennon and Michee Efete as the two full-backs. Whereas, Stefan Ortega of Manchester City has been picked as the last line of defence between the sticks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin popped up at crucial times for Wrexham throughout the season and it was his brace that fired the Welsh side back into the Football League with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood. His second goal, which was a stunning solo effort, also won him the National League Goal of the Season for 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT? Mullin's stunning performances saw him earn a contract extension by another 12 months, which will now keep him at Racecourse Ground until 2026.