Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney insist attempt to lure Wales legend Gareth Bale out of retirement was 'serious'

Gareth Bale is wanted at the Racecourse Ground but the club's owners are well aware the Welsh legend is enjoying his retirement.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham co-owner McElhenney tried to tempt Bale out of retirement after the former Real Madrid star congratulated the club on their promotion to the English Football League. The club's Hollywood owners have now been asked how serious they are about to trying to land the 33-year-old, and have admitted that while they are keen, the feeling may not be entirely mutual.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think there’s seriousness from our side, but I don’t know that there’s seriousness from his. I think he’s happy,” McElhenney told S4C.

Reynolds added: “I’m also weirdly happy for him to do exactly what he wants to do with his life. He’s given up so much for a sport that he loves. It’s fun, though. I like that we can kind of do some stuff that’s a little outside the box of convention when it comes to goofing around. I didn’t think Ben Foster would be coming over and he did."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale has been asked about the possibility of coming out of retirement to play for Wrexham and gave the idea short shrift. "No, I don't think so," he said at the Sports Industry Awards. Although Bale may not be interested, his former Wales team-mate Hal Robson-Kanu is. The former winger has already offered his services to the Red Dragons ahead of the new season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will continue their title celebrations with an open-top bus parade to show off their National League trophy on Tuesday.