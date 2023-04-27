Wrexham star Paul Mullin reveals he serenaded owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during wild promotion celebrations

Paul Mullin has revealed that he, along with his Wrexham team-mates, serenaded Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during wild promotion celebrations.

Promoted back to the Football League

Hollywood co-owners have spent big

Party in North Wales was a lively one

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons have, after 15 years in the National League, booked their return tickets to the Football League in record-breaking style. Mullin has led their charge past the 100-point mark, with the prolific striker netting 47 times this season. Reynolds and McElhenney made the funds available for his transfer in 2021, with the club’s Hollywood owners now tangible return on their investment. Reynolds and McElhenney have figured prominently in celebrations at the Racecourse Ground, with players treating them to rendition of a famous terrace tune during an alcohol-fuelled party in North Wales.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mullin has told Tubes & Ange Golf Life on YouTube of Reynolds and McElhenney joining in with promotion-winning celebrations: “They were desperate to get involved! They loved it, they were over the moon. What you see is what you get, they are genuine. We were all partying and those two just stroll in to join in with us. They were all playing the song that Wrexham fans sing for them, so we put that on the speaker and were all singing it to Rob and Ryan as they walked it. It was class, but they loved it. They couldn’t wait to get involved.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Star striker Mullin added on how rubbing shoulders with stars of the silver screen has become the norm for those in Wrexham’s squad: “It’s a whirlwind some of the stuff that happens – you walk out of the toilet and Will Ferrell is standing in the changing room! But you sort of get used to it and it just becomes normal. You accept cameras being in your face when you’re getting changed!”

WHAT NEXT? Mullin and Co. continue to star in the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary, which has helped them to get used to life on camera, and there will be even more eyes on them next season – with the promise of more spending in the transfer market to come – when they return to the League Two ranks.