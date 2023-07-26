Pictured: Wrexham talisman Paul Mullin up & chatting to team-mates following discharge from hospital after suffering punctured lung in Man Utd friendly

Wrexham's Paul Mullin has been discharged from hospital after suffering a punctured lung during the friendly against Manchester United in the USA.

Wrexham played United in San Diego

Mullin collided with United keeper Nathan Bishop

28-year-old suffered punctured lung

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin suffered the injury very early in the game in San Diego after a collision with United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop and had to be taken off, unable to continue as he needed the aid of an oxygen mask to breathe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin was then taken to hospital where it was confirmed he had punctured a lung. Since then, thankfully, the player's condition has stabilised and he was even discharged from hospital. Wrexham podcast RobRyanRed tweeted an image of the striker up and about, talking to his team-mates in San Diego.

Writing on Twitter, Mullin said: "Discharged, Thank you to everyone @UCSDHealth for the incredible care! Will keep everyone updated but rest and recover is the 1st step!"

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's uncertain when Mullin will be able to play again for Wrexham, but he is expected to miss the start of the new season as the club enter the Football League for the first time in 15 years in 2023-24.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLIN? The player will hope to make a speedy recovery and help the Welsh side remain in League Two in the upcoming season.